HomeNewsRevised curriculum harmonizes with industry demands - Kamoko

Revised curriculum harmonizes with industry demands – Kamoko

John Chaambwa
By John Chaambwa
6

Government is confident that the revised Zambian curriculum harmonizes with the industry demands of the 21st century including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) biases, Minister of Education Permanent Secretary Joel Kamoko has said.

Mr Kamoko said the wolrd has adjusted hence the need for African countries to compete with the rest of the world by imparting the right education and the right skills.

He said the revised curriculum to be implemented next year places emphasis on Science and Technology fields while advocating for proficiency in ICT coding and AI.

He said by embracing these technologies students are better positioned to navigate the complexities of the modern workforce and seize opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship

He said this in an interview shortly after the African Union(AU) public model Summit Lecture attended by various ambassadors, students and delegates at the University of Zambia(UNZA) on Thursday last week.

“We are part of the African agenda [to ensure that our students] get the right education therefore the student populace must realize that we no longer acquire skills that are outdated and hope to compete globally,” he said.

“My encouragement to all of us if we want to be part of that successful AU is that lets us acquire the right competences,degree of knowledge and skills.”

Mr Kamoko challenged the students to harness education to make a positive change in society and encouraged all to embrace AI as a tool for advancement rather than a threat to employment.

The Permanent Secretary also said by providing a diverse range of updated educational pathways, students will be prepared for both white-collar jobs and menial works

Previous article
LCC to pounce on noisy bars, night clubs
John Chaambwa
John Chaambwa
Related articles

Welcome to UNZA Dept of Media and Communication Studies

Learn more about us at unza.zm

Visit our Department

From the archive

KATUBA VICTORY A LITMUS TEST FOR THE UPND DEVELOPMENT AGENDA -NKOMBO

United Party For National Development Elections Chairperson Garry Nkombo said the Katuba by-elections victory was a defining moment for the people of Zambia...

ZAVA READY TO HOST ARMY COMMANDER’S CUP

UPCOMING DANCE HALL QUEEN FORESEES FEMALE TAKEOVER

Load more

From the archive

Popular articles

Navigation

A Teaching Newspaper for the Department of Media and Communication Studies

The University of Zambia (UNZA)

Contact

The University of Zambia
Dept of Media and Communication Studies
Great East Road Campus
PO Box 32379
Lusaka, Zambia

Mobile 1: +260 964 038739
Mobile 2: +260 976 516733
Telephone: +260 211 290035

Follow us

Authors | Privacy Policy | Terms of Service