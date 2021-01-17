FATHI TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

NAPSA Stars Football Club head coach Mohamed Fathi has tested positive for COVID-19.
Club Technical Director Honor Janza confirmed the development after the team’s routine COVID-19 tests conducted before the MTN/ FAZ Super League game played against Red Arrows FC on Saturday January 17, 2021.
We are sad to announce that our Head Coach has tested positive for COVID-19. We do our tests every 14 days but after the coach presented some symptoms, it led to the whole team doing another test earlier than usual,Janza.
The Pensioners coach has advised his players to stay focused during his absence.
I just want to advise my players and everyone out there to keep safe and always observe the guidelines given to us by the Ministry of Health,Fathi.
Fathi is currently in isolation at his home and following health guidelines set by the World Health Organization and the Ministry of Health.
The Napsa Stars coach missed his team’s 2-all draw against Red Arrows at Nkoloma Stadium and will be absent for Wednesday’s clash against Forest Rangers Football Club.
Meanwhile, First Assistant Coach Geoffrey Hamakwenda will drill the team in coach Fathi’s absence.
This was contained in a statement made available to the media by Napsa Stars Media and Public Relations Officer Gwen Chipasula.
Determined and optimistic sports writer. Self driven and passionate towards seeing an inclusive coverage of sports.
|January 17, 2021
|Green Eagles
|1 - 1
|Young Green Eagles
|Nkana
|1 - 2
|ZESCO United
|January 16, 2021
|Indeni
|0 - 1
|Buildcon
|Prison Leopards
|2 - 0
|Forest Rangers
|Kitwe United
|0 - 0
|Lumwana Radiants
|Red Arrows
|2 - 2
|NAPSA Stars
|Green Buffaloes
|2 - 0
|Kabwe Warriors
|January 15, 2021
|Nkwazi
|0 - 0
|Lusaka Dynamos
|January 13, 2021
|Lumwana Radiants
|1 - 0
|NAPSA Stars
|Nkana
|2 - 1
|Red Arrows
|January 10, 2021
|Forest Rangers
|4 - 0
|Kitwe United
|NAPSA Stars
|2 - 1
|Prison Leopards
|January 9, 2021
|Young Green Eagles
|1 - 1
|Indeni
|Lumwana Radiants
|1 - 0
|Green Buffaloes
|Buildcon
|1 - 2
|Red Arrows
|January 8, 2021
|Kabwe Warriors
|1 - 2
|Zanaco
|December 30, 2020
|Prison Leopards
|2 - 0
|Nkana
|December 27, 2020
|Power Dynamos
|2 - 1
|Zanaco
|Kabwe Warriors
|2 - 1
|Forest Rangers
|December 26, 2020
|Indeni
|2 - 2
|Green Eagles
|December 30, 2020
|ZESCO United
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|January 9, 2021
|ZESCO United
|13:00
|Nkwazi
|Nkana
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|January 20, 2021
|Green Eagles
|00:00
|Power Dynamos
|NAPSA Stars
|13:00
|Forest Rangers
|January 22, 2021
|Zanaco
|13:00
|Green Buffaloes
|January 23, 2021
|NAPSA Stars
|11:00
|Indeni
|Lumwana Radiants
|13:00
|Prison Leopards
|Forest Rangers
|13:00
|Red Arrows
|Young Green Eagles
|13:00
|Nkwazi
|Kabwe Warriors
|13:00
|Kitwe United
|Lusaka Dynamos
|13:00
|Nkana
|January 24, 2021
|Buildcon
|13:00
|Green Eagles
|January 27, 2021
|Green Eagles
|00:00
|Red Arrows
|Kitwe United
|00:00
|NAPSA Stars
|Nkwazi
|00:00
|Nkana
|Forest Rangers
|00:00
|Lumwana Radiants
|Kabwe Warriors
|00:00
|NAPSA Stars
|February 3, 2021
|Lusaka Dynamos
|00:00
|Green Eagles
|February 10, 2021
|Power Dynamos
|00:00
|Green Buffaloes
|January 18, 2021
|Arsenal
|3 - 0
|Newcastle United
|January 17, 2021
|Manchester City
|4 - 0
|Crystal Palace
|Liverpool
|0 - 0
|Manchester United
|Sheffield United
|1 - 3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|January 16, 2021
|Leicester City
|2 - 0
|Southampton
|Fulham
|0 - 1
|Chelsea
|West Ham United
|1 - 0
|Burnley
|Leeds United
|0 - 1
|Brighton & Hov…
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|2 - 3
|West Bromwich Albion
|January 14, 2021
|Arsenal
|0 - 0
|Crystal Palace
|January 13, 2021
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1 - 1
|Fulham
|Manchester City
|1 - 0
|Brighton & Hov…
|January 12, 2021
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1 - 2
|Everton
|Burnley
|0 - 1
|Manchester United
|Sheffield United
|1 - 0
|Newcastle United
|January 4, 2021
|Southampton
|1 - 0
|Liverpool
|January 3, 2021
|Chelsea
|1 - 3
|Manchester City
|Newcastle United
|1 - 2
|Leicester City
|December 28, 2020
|Everton
|00:00
|Manchester City
|January 3, 2021
|Burnley
|00:00
|Fulham
|January 13, 2021
|Aston Villa
|00:00
|Tottenham Hotspur
|January 17, 2021
|Aston Villa
|00:00
|Everton
|January 19, 2021
|West Ham United
|18:00
|West Bromwich Albion
|Leicester City
|20:15
|Chelsea
|January 20, 2021
|Leeds United
|00:00
|Southampton
|Manchester City
|18:00
|Aston Villa
|Fulham
|20:15
|Manchester United
|January 21, 2021
|Liverpool
|20:00
|Burnley
|January 23, 2021
|Aston Villa
|20:00
|Newcastle United
|January 26, 2021
|Newcastle United
|18:00
|Leeds United
|Crystal Palace
|18:00
|West Ham United
|West Bromwich Albion
|20:15
|Manchester City
|Southampton
|20:15
|Arsenal
|January 27, 2021
|Burnley
|18:00
|Aston Villa
|Chelsea
|18:00
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Brighton & Hov…
|19:30
|Fulham
|Everton
|20:15
|Leicester City
|Manchester United
|20:15
|Sheffield United
