FATHI TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

NAPSA Stars Football Club head coach Mohamed Fathi has tested positive for COVID-19.



Club Technical Director Honor Janza confirmed the development after the team’s routine COVID-19 tests conducted before the MTN/ FAZ Super League game played against Red Arrows FC on Saturday January 17, 2021.



We are sad to announce that our Head Coach has tested positive for COVID-19. We do our tests every 14 days but after the coach presented some symptoms, it led to the whole team doing another test earlier than usual,

Janza.

The Pensioners coach has advised his players to stay focused during his absence.



I just want to advise my players and everyone out there to keep safe and always observe the guidelines given to us by the Ministry of Health, Fathi.

Fathi is currently in isolation at his home and following health guidelines set by the World Health Organization and the Ministry of Health.

The Napsa Stars coach missed his team’s 2-all draw against Red Arrows at Nkoloma Stadium and will be absent for Wednesday’s clash against Forest Rangers Football Club.



Meanwhile, First Assistant Coach Geoffrey Hamakwenda will drill the team in coach Fathi’s absence.



This was contained in a statement made available to the media by Napsa Stars Media and Public Relations Officer Gwen Chipasula.

