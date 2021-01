GREEN BUFFALOES FC APPOINTS NEW ASSISTANT COACH

Zambia Army Commander William Sikazwe has appointed Justine Chinama as First Assistant Coach Green Buffaloes Football Club replacing Christopher Katongo.

In a statement issued by Army spokesperson Cynthia Chinama, a Warrant Officer Class has replaced the 2012 National team Africa Cup winner Captain Christopher Katongo.

Katongo has been appointed as warrant officer in charge of sporting activities at the Sport Directorate Army Headquarters.

Chimpusa added that Warrant Officer Class Two Peter Mutale has been appointed as second assistant coach while Staff Sergeant Australia Mweemba has been transferred to Ndola as Head Coach Tug-Argan snipers of first battalion.

She said seargent Dears Kakunta has been appointed as Club’s video analyss Coach, replacing Staff Seargent Vincent Mutale who has gone back to Kabwe as Head Coach for Chadwin sentries of third battalion.

Chimpusa said the changes were normal, following the end of the season and are aimed at enhancing the performance of both the senior and nursery teams under the sponsorship of the army.

