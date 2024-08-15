HH accepts UNZA honorary Doctorate, dedicates it to skills development

President Hakainde Hichilema says he has dedicated the honorary doctorate conferred upon him by the University of Zambia (UNZA) to skills development.

And President Hichilema has donated K1.5 million towards the rehabilitation of Tiyende Pamodzi Hostel Block 5 at UNZA with a directive that all unfinished hostels should be completed.

Speaking during the convocation, the Head of State said the award is a nudge for him to work harder for the people of Zambia.

He noted that he was privileged to have acquired a degree in business administration 38 years ago at UNZA.

“This university is a special one. In addition to producing skills for the country, it is one of the few universities that have produced influential associates and four Presidents across Africa,” President Hichilema said amid positive uproar from students.

The Head of State said he wants young people to emulate him and venture into entrepreneurship while they are still energetic.

He also said that Government is committed to dismantling the legacy issues at the institution.

“We shall work as a team to dismantle the legacy problems here,” he said.

President Hichilema challenged cabinet ministers and UNZA alumni to support the institution.

“I know some ministers answered my challenge, and they will be contributing,” he added.

President Hichilema disclosed that he will bring investors to partner with the university to establish a solar farm, thereby contributing to the economy.

UNZA Vice-Chancellor Mundia Muya said the university is confident and proud to award President Hichilema an honorary doctorate in business administration.

He said the Head of State deserves the honor as he has demonstrated exemplary leadership in the business and corporate world.

“By recognizing his contributions, we also encourage those who aspire to do better,” he said.

Professor Muya added that President Hichilema is one of the few Zambians who has reached unprecedented levels in business and corporate governance.

Speaking at the same event, University of Zambia Students Union (UNZASU) President Vincent Musilikani said that the completion of the hostels will resolve the accommodation issue.