2021 ELECTIONS: PF UPDATING PARTY MANIFESTO – MWANZA

The Patriotic Front (PF) has disclosed that the party has started reviewing its party manifesto and party constitution to meet the new social and economic aspirations of the people in the period 2021 and beyond.

Speaking during the Lusaka Star radio programme on UNZA Radio today, PF Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza said a team of experts from various sectors are currently sitting to revise the PF manifesto and constitution in readiness for the 2021 elections.

Secondly as a party we are revising the constitution, as you you know the constitution is a living document and has things that change with time and become obsolete Antonio Mwanza

He added that the revising of the PF party manifesto and constitution is in line with the current social,political and economic environment the entire world has been exposed to.

Meanwhile, Mwanza said the party has continued mobilization of funds for the construction of a new party secretariat which was launched by the party President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

What we want to do with our party secretariat is that we also want to create offices and a business park which will create jobs and raise the necessary income that we need as a party going forward Antonio Mwanza

The PF Deputy Media Director added that it is key for a number of institutions to revisit their planning as times are changing as can be seen with the current social and economic needs of the people globally.





