COPPERBELT RESUMES PROVINCIAL BOXING TOURNAMENT, HONOURS COACH MWAMBA

The Copperbelt Boxing Federation has held its provincial tournament which had been postponed due to the death of Coach Anthony Mwamba.
Speaking during an interview with Lusaka Star, Copperbelt Boxing Federation Secretary General Humphrey Kasosolwa said the tournament was held to honour coach Mwamba.
Kasosolwa also said the tournament was predominantly dominated by males, and applauded clubs that took an effort to ensure that they had female participants in the fights.
We’d say the tournament was won by Green Buffalos Boxing Club who had five wins, followed by their sister club and hosts Kalewa Boxing Club who had four wins. Then we had Lubengele and Nchwempala both with two wins and YMCA from Kitwe also had a win as well as Chambishi,Kasosolwa.
Kasosolwa said he hopes the tournament will help draw attention to boxing on the Copperbelt and attract people that can help curb some of the challenges the provincial federation faces.
Our hope for boxing in the province is to embrace sponsors. This is what is actually lacking on the Copperbelt. We are in dire need of sponsors,Kasosolwa.
And the Zambia Boxing Federation (ZBF) Secretary General Brighton Chomba, who attended the boxing tournament said he is pleased that the province was able to produce fighters who could match up to the likes of Patrick Chinyemba.
We were impressed with his performance. The opponents he was given was equal to the task as well and that is the objective we had set to make sure that we had the best,Chomba.
The Copperbelt Boxing Federation will hold another tournament on February 13, 2021 in Chingola.
|January 31, 2021
|Nkana
|4 - 0
|Young Green Eagles
|January 30, 2021
|Indeni
|2 - 2
|Forest Rangers
|Green Eagles
|1 - 1
|NAPSA Stars
|Red Arrows
|1 - 0
|Lumwana Radiants
|Nkwazi
|1 - 0
|Buildcon
|Prison Leopards
|1 - 1
|Kabwe Warriors
|ZESCO United
|2 - 0
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Kitwe United
|0 - 0
|Zanaco
|Power Dynamos
|0 - 0
|Green Buffaloes
|January 27, 2021
|NAPSA Stars
|1 - 2
|Kabwe Warriors
|Forest Rangers
|0 - 0
|Lumwana Radiants
|Green Eagles
|2 - 0
|Red Arrows
|January 24, 2021
|Buildcon
|1 - 1
|Green Eagles
|January 23, 2021
|Kabwe Warriors
|1 - 0
|Kitwe United
|Lusaka Dynamos
|2 - 0
|Nkana
|Lumwana Radiants
|0 - 0
|Prison Leopards
|Young Green Eagles
|2 - 1
|Nkwazi
|Forest Rangers
|2 - 1
|Red Arrows
|NAPSA Stars
|1 - 1
|Indeni
|January 22, 2021
|Zanaco
|3 - 0
|Green Buffaloes
|December 30, 2020
|ZESCO United
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|January 9, 2021
|Nkana
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|January 20, 2021
|Green Eagles
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|February 3, 2021
|Kitwe United
|13:00
|NAPSA Stars
|Nkwazi
|13:00
|Nkana
|Lusaka Dynamos
|13:00
|Green Eagles
|February 6, 2021
|Green Buffaloes
|11:00
|Kitwe United
|Young Green Eagles
|13:00
|ZESCO United
|Lumwana Radiants
|13:00
|Indeni
|Zanaco
|13:00
|Prison Leopards
|Forest Rangers
|13:00
|Green Eagles
|Kabwe Warriors
|13:00
|Red Arrows
|February 7, 2021
|NAPSA Stars
|11:00
|Nkwazi
|Lusaka Dynamos
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|Buildcon
|13:00
|Nkana
|February 24, 2021
|Power Dynamos
|00:00
|Kitwe United
|January 31, 2021
|Brighton & Hov…
|1 - 0
|Tottenham Hotspur
|West Ham United
|1 - 3
|Liverpool
|Leicester City
|1 - 3
|Leeds United
|Chelsea
|2 - 0
|Burnley
|January 30, 2021
|Southampton
|0 - 1
|Aston Villa
|Arsenal
|0 - 0
|Manchester United
|West Bromwich Albion
|2 - 2
|Fulham
|Manchester City
|1 - 0
|Sheffield United
|Crystal Palace
|1 - 0
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Everton
|0 - 2
|Newcastle United
|January 28, 2021
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1 - 3
|Liverpool
|January 27, 2021
|Everton
|1 - 1
|Leicester City
|Manchester United
|1 - 2
|Sheffield United
|Brighton & Hov…
|0 - 0
|Fulham
|Chelsea
|0 - 0
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Burnley
|3 - 2
|Aston Villa
|January 26, 2021
|Southampton
|1 - 3
|Arsenal
|West Bromwich Albion
|0 - 5
|Manchester City
|Newcastle United
|1 - 2
|Leeds United
|Crystal Palace
|2 - 3
|West Ham United
|December 28, 2020
|Everton
|00:00
|Manchester City
|January 3, 2021
|Burnley
|00:00
|Fulham
|January 13, 2021
|Aston Villa
|00:00
|Tottenham Hotspur
|January 17, 2021
|Aston Villa
|00:00
|Everton
|January 20, 2021
|Leeds United
|00:00
|Southampton
|February 2, 2021
|Sheffield United
|18:00
|West Bromwich Albion
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|18:00
|Arsenal
|Manchester United
|20:15
|Southampton
|Newcastle United
|20:15
|Crystal Palace
|February 3, 2021
|Burnley
|18:00
|Manchester City
|Fulham
|18:00
|Leicester City
|Leeds United
|19:30
|Everton
|Aston Villa
|20:15
|West Ham United
|Liverpool
|20:15
|Brighton & Hov…
|February 4, 2021
|Tottenham Hotspur
|20:00
|Chelsea
|February 6, 2021
|Aston Villa
|12:30
|Arsenal
|Burnley
|15:00
|Brighton & Hov…
|Newcastle United
|15:00
|Southampton
|Fulham
|17:30
|West Ham United
|Manchester United
|20:00
|Everton
