COPPERBELT RESUMES PROVINCIAL BOXING TOURNAMENT, HONOURS COACH MWAMBA

The Copperbelt Boxing Federation has held its provincial tournament which had been postponed due to the death of Coach Anthony Mwamba.

Speaking during an interview with Lusaka Star, Copperbelt Boxing Federation Secretary General Humphrey Kasosolwa said the tournament was held to honour coach Mwamba.

Kasosolwa also said the tournament was predominantly dominated by males, and applauded clubs that took an effort to ensure that they had female participants in the fights.

We’d say the tournament was won by Green Buffalos Boxing Club who had five wins, followed by their sister club and hosts Kalewa Boxing Club who had four wins. Then we had Lubengele and Nchwempala both with two wins and YMCA from Kitwe also had a win as well as Chambishi, Kasosolwa.

Kasosolwa said he hopes the tournament will help draw attention to boxing on the Copperbelt and attract people that can help curb some of the challenges the provincial federation faces.

Our hope for boxing in the province is to embrace sponsors. This is what is actually lacking on the Copperbelt. We are in dire need of sponsors, Kasosolwa.

And the Zambia Boxing Federation (ZBF) Secretary General Brighton Chomba, who attended the boxing tournament said he is pleased that the province was able to produce fighters who could match up to the likes of Patrick Chinyemba.

We were impressed with his performance. The opponents he was given was equal to the task as well and that is the objective we had set to make sure that we had the best, Chomba.

The Copperbelt Boxing Federation will hold another tournament on February 13, 2021 in Chingola.

