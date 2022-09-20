UNZA bemoans low participation of female students in sports

The University of Zambia (UNZA) Sports and Recreation Committee (SRC) has bemoaned the low participation of female students in sports activities at the institution.

In an interview, UNZA SRC Secretary General Carlos Kaoma said sports disciplines like pool table had no female participants during the UNZA Sports and Recreation Day games held last week.

” There is need for more awareness on female participation in various sports disciplines. This will help remove the perception that participation in some sports is based on one’s gender,” Kaoma said.

Meanwhile, Acting UNZA Dean of Students John Munkombwe says sports is an extracurricular activity at UNZA that helps both the staff and students to relieve themselves of their tight schedules.

” The Sports and Recreation Day serves as an opportunity for staff and students to meet and appreciate one another as they do not usually have time to interact beyond class and administrative offices,” Munkombwe added.

Co Written with Annita Ncube and Michael Mulukisi