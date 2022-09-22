UNZA Table Tennis receives support

University of Zambia Students Union (UNZASU) has disclosed that Table Tennis Zambia has partnered with UNZA in order to provide technical and logistical support to the university’s table tennis team.

UNZASU Minister of Sports John Chipwete said Table Tennis Zambia will help UNZA’s table tennis team train for tournaments and also provide it with equipment.

” This partnership will ensure that there is an increase in the number of students that participate in table tennis as it will make the sport more attractive,” Chipwete said.

The Minister of Sports added that in the spirit of inclusiveness, one member of the UNZA Table Tennis has already been incorporated into UNZA Sports Council.

Meanwhile, UNZA Table Tennis Captain Kukena Zangi, said his happy with the logistical support that his team has so far received from both UNZASU and UNZA management.

” The Union together with the institution’s management listened to our complaints of us not having enough equipment, hence, they bought equipment for the team,” Zangu said.