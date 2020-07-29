MABUMBA FIRED

President Edgar Lunga has with immediate effect terminated the appointment of David Mabumba as General Education Minister.

President Lungu terminated the appointment of General Education Minister in accordance with the provisions of Article 92 (2) (e) read with Article 270 of the Constitution of Zambia and Section 26 of the interpretations of the General Provisions Act Cap 2 of the Laws of Zambia.

I wish to thank you for the services you rendered to the Government of the Republic of Zambia and wish you well in your future endeavors, President Lungu said.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has transferred Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environment Protection Dr. Dennis Wanchinga to the Ministry of General Education in accordance with Article 92 (1) of the Constitution of Zambia.

And the President has appointed Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament Jonas Chanda as the new Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environment Protection with immediate effect under Article 92 (2) (e) and 116 (1) of the Constitution of Zambia.

“I wish you all the best and God’s blessings,” President Lungu said.

This is contained in a statement issued by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe in Lusaka today.

Earlier in the day, a video went viral on social media showing Mr. Mabumba naked, fondling his private parts and seemingly conversing with another person on a video call.

The leaked video caused an uproar among many Zambians some of whom describing the behaviour of the minister as dishonourable and calling for his dismissal from the ministerial position.

