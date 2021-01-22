TOUGH GAME AHEAD OF CHIPOLOPOLO- ZAFFA

A Lusaka based football analyst says the game against Guinea will be tough for the Copper Bullets.
Musonda Chibulu explains that Guinea played an intensive game against Namibia, securing a 3-nil win making them group leaders.
Chibulu noted Guinea has a number of young players but Zambia also has a combination of both experienced and young talent players and this should work its advantage.
Zambia has always qualified to the CHAN tournament quarter finals and so the team is expected to win the match against Guinea and get into the finals,Chibulu.
Meanwhile, Zambia Football Fans Association (ZAFFA) Chairperson Yotam Mwanza said they expect the boys to win the match against Guinea for them to be able to qualify for the quarter finals for the African Nations Championship CHAN tournament.
Mwanza added that Chipolopolo should have an enthusiastic mentality for them to win the game that is set for today at Limbe Stadium in Cameroon.
Chipolopolo should approach the match against Guinea with seriousness and an attitude of wining for them to qualify to the quarter finals in the CHAN tournament,Mwanza.
He has however, called upon Chipolopolo Coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic to come up with the best eleven players who will conquer teams in the upcoming matches.
