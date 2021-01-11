RESPECT MICHO’S DECISION-CHIBULU

A Lusaka based soccer analyst says the decision by Chipolopolo coach to lay off Zesco United defender Fackson Kapumbu from the African Nations Championship should not be overdramatized by fans.
In an interview with the Lusaka Star, Mr. Musonda Chilubi said despite Kapumbu being experienced, he has been replaced by two qualified defenders, namely Zachariah Chilongoshi and Pride Mwansa.
Kapumbu is a very good player, but I feel abiding to the decision of the coach [Milutin Mitcho] so far is the best idea,Chibulu.
Chibulu has however, called upon fans not to be divided over Coach Micho’s decision as he does his best to balance the team.
Despite the decision, Coach Mitcho said he looks forward to work with Kapumbu on anything that may come up and emphasized that windows as well as doors will always remain open for him.
Furthermore, Chibulu has encouraged the selected squad heading to Cameroon to do their best for the nation.
Kapumbu was axed last Friday in Lusaka as he prepared to head to Cameroon together with the remaining call-ups who had missed three friendlies in Yaoundé due to club commitments and administrative reasons.
