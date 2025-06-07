Sporting activities suspended as nation mourns President Lungu

The Fashion Sakala Provincial Cup Final, which was scheduled to take place on June 15, 2025, in Chipata, Eastern Province has been postponed.

Mr Sakala announced the development in a statement, saying the decision follows the heartbreaking news of the untimely passing of former Sixth President, Edgar Lungu.

“It is with deep sadness and respect that I announce the postponement of the Fashion Sakala Provincial Cup Final, which was scheduled to take place on June 15, 2025, in Chipata City,” he said.

Mr Sakala added that all tournament activities and planned donations have been paused as a mark of respect and solidarity with the entire nation during the period of national mourning.

“We would also like to sincerely apologize to the Chipata community and all donation beneficiaries, as the planned donations to elderly and disabled families, which were scheduled to begin on Monday, will also be delayed.”

“Beneficiaries and community leaders will receive further communication once new dates have been confirmed,” he added.

Mr Sakala however, stated that new dates for both the tournament final and the donations will be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, the National Sports Council of Zambia Chief Executive Officer, Sombwa Musunsa, has announced the suspension of all entertainment and celebration activities during the period of national mourning.

Mr Musunsa said that scheduled sports activities will proceed as planned, but without music, and urged organizers to observe a moment of silence.

“Flags must fly at half-mast. It is also advised that teams wear black armbands as a symbol of solidarity,” he stated.