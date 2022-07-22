HomeNewsUNZALAW launches website

UNZALAW launches website

Amos Sikaonga
By Amos Sikaonga
15

University of Zambia Law Association (UNZALAW) has launched a website for students to interact with lecturers and access academic materials.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, UNZALAW Media Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wandi Kaweche said the website will also have a blog that will allow students to find out about activities in the School of Law so that they can get involved.

Kaweche added that individuals that wish to join UNZA School of Law can also visit the website in order to access relevant information about the school.

“People who are interested in knowing about the school of law can use the website to ask questions about fees, courses and what the school is all about, and I think that is a valuable thing,” said the UNZALAW Media CEO.

Meanwhile, Tamara Kamanga, a second year law student has welcomed the launch of the UNZALAW website as it will allow students access academic materials that are hard to find.

“The website will be helpful to us students because we are going to be able to access past papers and some cases which are very difficult to find, so hopefully this website will help to make things easier,” Kamanga said.

