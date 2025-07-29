CBU student expulsions angers ZANASU

Expulsion of over 20 Copperbelt University (CBU) students by the university management has angered the Zambia National Students Union (ZANASU).

On June 23, 2025, the university expelled Second-year Banking and Finance Students after establishing that they entered the test room with a phone, which the management termed a violation of examination regulations.

In an internal memorandum July 27, ZANASU Spokesperson, Innocent Simuyemba expressed concern about the severity of punishment and the broader implications on the academic futures and well being of expelled students.

“ZANASU maintains that disciplinary action should be fair, transparent and reformative, especially in cases involving tests rather than final examinations,” Mr. Simuyemba stated.

“We urge the Copperbelt University administration to ensure that due process was observed and that the students were granted a fair hearing.”

He however, emphasised that ZANASU upholds and promotes the highest standards of academic integrity, adding that alternative measures such as counseling, academic warnings, or supervised retesting should be considered, particularly for first-time offenders.

Mr. Simuyemba further urged all student leaders to actively engage university management in creating awareness around academic ethics and establishing student support systems that address the underlying pressures contributing to misconduct.