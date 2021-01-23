RUGBY UNION CALLS FOR FEMALE PARTICIPATION

The Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) has called for female participation in rugby countrywide.
Speaking in an interview with Lusaka Star, ZRU Spokesperson Tom Chaloba said it is important for more females to come on board, despite the sport being on hold due to COVID-19 as all club activity is expected to resume in March.
We are calling out all the women, young and old, to come on board. The young women can start training, the young men can start coaching, the coach can become administrators and coordinators and other such appointments just to ensure that we grow the game,Mr. Chaloba.
Mr. Chiloba also disclosed that the union is currently engaging various schools and organizations in order to get more players on board.
Meanwhile, Rugby Player Lilian Mukosha noted that lack of sensitization and sponsorship from both government and private stakeholders has continued to hinder the growth of the sport in the country.
Ms. Mukosha has since called on government and the general public to support female rugby activities in the country.
Soccer has a lot of stakeholders and people know about it for both men and the women. However, for rugby the guys have more support because as usual it has been tuned to publicize their games and efforts more. Women in rugby have challenges as well and we’d like to see more of stakeholders and more people come on board,Ms. Mukosha.
She said the much needed assistance from government and stakeholders if given is likely to boost both equity and equality on the sporting scene as well.
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error
|January 24, 2021
|Buildcon
|1 - 1
|Green Eagles
|January 23, 2021
|Forest Rangers
|2 - 1
|Red Arrows
|Lumwana Radiants
|0 - 0
|Prison Leopards
|Young Green Eagles
|2 - 1
|Nkwazi
|Kabwe Warriors
|1 - 0
|Kitwe United
|Lusaka Dynamos
|2 - 0
|Nkana
|NAPSA Stars
|1 - 1
|Indeni
|January 22, 2021
|Zanaco
|3 - 0
|Green Buffaloes
|January 20, 2021
|ZESCO United
|0 - 1
|Nkwazi
|NAPSA Stars
|2 - 2
|Forest Rangers
|January 17, 2021
|Green Eagles
|1 - 1
|Young Green Eagles
|Nkana
|1 - 2
|ZESCO United
|January 16, 2021
|Kitwe United
|0 - 0
|Lumwana Radiants
|Red Arrows
|2 - 2
|NAPSA Stars
|Indeni
|0 - 1
|Buildcon
|Prison Leopards
|2 - 0
|Forest Rangers
|Green Buffaloes
|2 - 0
|Kabwe Warriors
|January 15, 2021
|Nkwazi
|0 - 0
|Lusaka Dynamos
|January 13, 2021
|Nkana
|2 - 1
|Red Arrows
|Lumwana Radiants
|1 - 0
|NAPSA Stars
|December 30, 2020
|ZESCO United
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|January 9, 2021
|Nkana
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|January 20, 2021
|Green Eagles
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|January 27, 2021
|Green Eagles
|00:00
|Red Arrows
|Forest Rangers
|13:00
|Lumwana Radiants
|NAPSA Stars
|13:00
|Kabwe Warriors
|February 3, 2021
|Kitwe United
|00:00
|NAPSA Stars
|Nkwazi
|00:00
|Nkana
|Lusaka Dynamos
|00:00
|Green Eagles
|February 10, 2021
|Power Dynamos
|00:00
|Green Buffaloes
|February 17, 2021
|Lusaka Dynamos
|00:00
|Power Dynamos
|February 24, 2021
|Power Dynamos
|00:00
|Kitwe United
|January 23, 2021
|Aston Villa
|2 - 0
|Newcastle United
|January 21, 2021
|Liverpool
|0 - 1
|Burnley
|January 20, 2021
|Fulham
|1 - 2
|Manchester United
|Manchester City
|2 - 0
|Aston Villa
|January 19, 2021
|Leicester City
|2 - 0
|Chelsea
|West Ham United
|2 - 1
|West Bromwich Albion
|January 18, 2021
|Arsenal
|3 - 0
|Newcastle United
|January 17, 2021
|Manchester City
|4 - 0
|Crystal Palace
|Liverpool
|0 - 0
|Manchester United
|Sheffield United
|1 - 3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|January 16, 2021
|Leicester City
|2 - 0
|Southampton
|Fulham
|0 - 1
|Chelsea
|West Ham United
|1 - 0
|Burnley
|Leeds United
|0 - 1
|Brighton & Hov…
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|2 - 3
|West Bromwich Albion
|January 14, 2021
|Arsenal
|0 - 0
|Crystal Palace
|January 13, 2021
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1 - 1
|Fulham
|Manchester City
|1 - 0
|Brighton & Hov…
|December 28, 2020
|Everton
|00:00
|Manchester City
|January 3, 2021
|Burnley
|00:00
|Fulham
|January 13, 2021
|Aston Villa
|00:00
|Tottenham Hotspur
|January 17, 2021
|Aston Villa
|00:00
|Everton
|January 20, 2021
|Leeds United
|00:00
|Southampton
|January 26, 2021
|Crystal Palace
|18:00
|West Ham United
|Newcastle United
|18:00
|Leeds United
|West Bromwich Albion
|20:15
|Manchester City
|Southampton
|20:15
|Arsenal
|January 27, 2021
|Burnley
|18:00
|Aston Villa
|Chelsea
|18:00
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Brighton & Hov…
|19:30
|Fulham
|Everton
|20:15
|Leicester City
|Manchester United
|20:15
|Sheffield United
|January 28, 2021
|Tottenham Hotspur
|20:00
|Liverpool
Department of Media and Communication Studies The University of Zambia Great East Road Campus E-Mail, Twitter, Facebook Mobile Number: +260-964-038739 +260-976-516733 Telephone: +260-211-290035