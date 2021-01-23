RUGBY UNION CALLS FOR FEMALE PARTICIPATION

The Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) has called for female participation in rugby countrywide.

Speaking in an interview with Lusaka Star, ZRU Spokesperson Tom Chaloba said it is important for more females to come on board, despite the sport being on hold due to COVID-19 as all club activity is expected to resume in March.

We are calling out all the women, young and old, to come on board. The young women can start training, the young men can start coaching, the coach can become administrators and coordinators and other such appointments just to ensure that we grow the game, Mr. Chaloba.

Mr. Chiloba also disclosed that the union is currently engaging various schools and organizations in order to get more players on board.

Meanwhile, Rugby Player Lilian Mukosha noted that lack of sensitization and sponsorship from both government and private stakeholders has continued to hinder the growth of the sport in the country.

Ms. Mukosha has since called on government and the general public to support female rugby activities in the country.

Soccer has a lot of stakeholders and people know about it for both men and the women. However, for rugby the guys have more support because as usual it has been tuned to publicize their games and efforts more. Women in rugby have challenges as well and we’d like to see more of stakeholders and more people come on board, Ms. Mukosha.

She said the much needed assistance from government and stakeholders if given is likely to boost both equity and equality on the sporting scene as well.

