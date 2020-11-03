SIKOMBE IS ELITE AGAIN

Napsa Stars Football Club Midfielder Collins Sikombe has joined Lusaka Dynamos Football Club.



This comes after Sikombe’s transfer request was accepted by Napsa Stars to join Lusaka Dynamos, commonly known as the Elite, on a permanent deal.



Sikombe missed Napsa’s 1-all showdown against Zesco United on Sunday at Woodlands Stadium.

Napsa Stars Midfielder Collins Sikombe receiving a man of the match award after scoring a brace against Buildcon last season.



Napsa Stars confirmed the development through club Technical Director Honour Janza.



As Napsa Stars Football Club, we would like to express our profound gratitude to Sikombe for proving to be one of the best in the country and the clubs’ brightest in history,



Janza said.

The technical director also heaped praise on Sikombe for not only being the club’s top scorer last season, but for being instrumental for the club to secure a place on the CAF Confederations Cup.



In as much as we would like the player to be around, his will comes first and we wish him well at Lusaka Dynamos,



he added.

This is contained in a statement issued by Napsa Stars Media and Public Relations Officers Gwen Chipasula.

