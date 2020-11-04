SAUTU AND CHALI SIGN FOR POWER DYNAMOS

Kitwe-based Power Dynamos Football Club (FC) has signed Green Eagles FC Forward Spencer Sautu and former Under-20 International player Benson Chali.
According to a statement released by the club’s media team on their official Facebook page, the players will join camp as soon as possible.
It is reported that Power Dynamos has signed Sautu on a season-long loan contract while Chali has signed a 2-year contract with an option to extend for a further year.
Sautu joined the club with immediate effect to boost coach Perry Mutapa’s attacking options at Arthur Davies Stadium ahead of imminent 2020/2021 MTN/FAZ super league.
Power Dynamos finished the 2019 FAZ/MTN super league on sixth position with 44 points, six points less of league winners Nkana who finished with 50 points.
Meanwhile, Goal Keeper Jackson Kakunta of Red Arrows has penned a new two-season loan contract with Power Dynamos.
The Kitwe side thanked Green Eagles FC and Red Arrows FC for their positive sportsmanship towards the club.
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error
|November 1, 2020
|Power Dynamos
|1 - 0
|Young Green Eagles
|NAPSA Stars
|1 - 1
|ZESCO United
|October 31, 2020
|Forest Rangers
|2 - 0
|Nkana
|Green Buffaloes
|0 - 0
|Red Arrows
|Zanaco
|2 - 0
|Indeni
|Kabwe Warriors
|0 - 1
|Green Eagles
|Lumwana Radiants
|1 - 1
|Nkwazi
|Buildcon
|0 - 0
|Lusaka Dynamos
|October 30, 2020
|Kitwe United
|0 - 3
|Prison Leopards
|November 4, 2020
|Prison Leopards
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|Young Green Eagles
|13:00
|Buildcon
|Red Arrows
|13:00
|Kitwe United
|Lusaka Dynamos
|13:00
|NAPSA Stars
|Indeni
|13:00
|Green Buffaloes
|ZESCO United
|13:00
|Forest Rangers
|Green Eagles
|13:00
|Zanaco
|Nkana
|13:00
|Lumwana Radiants
|Nkwazi
|13:00
|Kabwe Warriors
|November 2, 2020
|Leeds United
|1 - 4
|Leicester City
|Fulham
|2 - 0
|West Bromwich Albion
|November 1, 2020
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2 - 1
|Brighton & Hov…
|Manchester United
|0 - 1
|Arsenal
|Newcastle United
|2 - 1
|Everton
|Aston Villa
|3 - 4
|Southampton
|October 31, 2020
|Liverpool
|2 - 1
|West Ham United
|Burnley
|0 - 3
|Chelsea
|Sheffield United
|0 - 1
|Manchester City
|October 30, 2020
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|2 - 0
|Crystal Palace
|October 26, 2020
|Burnley
|0 - 1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Brighton & Hov…
|1 - 1
|West Bromwich Albion
|October 25, 2020
|Arsenal
|0 - 1
|Leicester City
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1 - 1
|Newcastle United
|Southampton
|2 - 0
|Everton
|October 24, 2020
|Liverpool
|2 - 1
|Sheffield United
|Manchester United
|0 - 0
|Chelsea
|Fulham
|1 - 2
|Crystal Palace
|West Ham United
|1 - 1
|Manchester City
|October 23, 2020
|Aston Villa
|0 - 3
|Leeds United
|September 11, 2020
|Burnley
|23:00
|Manchester United
|Manchester City
|23:00
|Aston Villa
|November 6, 2020
|Brighton & Hov…
|17:30
|Burnley
|Southampton
|20:00
|Newcastle United
|November 7, 2020
|Everton
|12:30
|Manchester United
|Crystal Palace
|15:00
|Leeds United
|Chelsea
|17:30
|Sheffield United
|West Ham United
|20:00
|Fulham
|November 8, 2020
|West Bromwich Albion
|12:00
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Leicester City
|14:00
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Manchester City
|16:30
|Liverpool
|Arsenal
|19:15
|Aston Villa
|November 21, 2020
|Newcastle United
|12:30
|Chelsea
|Aston Villa
|15:00
|Brighton & Hov…
|Burnley
|15:00
|Crystal Palace
|Fulham
|15:00
|Everton
|Liverpool
|15:00
|Leicester City
|Manchester United
|15:00
|West Bromwich Albion
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|15:00
|Southampton
|Tottenham Hotspur
|17:30
|Manchester City
Department of Media and Communication Studies The University of Zambia Great East Road Campus E-Mail, Twitter, Facebook Mobile Number: +260-964-038739 +260-976-516733 Telephone: +260-211-290035