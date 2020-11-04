SAUTU AND CHALI SIGN FOR POWER DYNAMOS

Kitwe-based Power Dynamos Football Club (FC) has signed Green Eagles FC Forward Spencer Sautu and former Under-20 International player Benson Chali.

According to a statement released by the club’s media team on their official Facebook page, the players will join camp as soon as possible.

It is reported that Power Dynamos has signed Sautu on a season-long loan contract while Chali has signed a 2-year contract with an option to extend for a further year.

Sautu joined the club with immediate effect to boost coach Perry Mutapa’s attacking options at Arthur Davies Stadium ahead of imminent 2020/2021 MTN/FAZ super league.

Power Dynamos finished the 2019 FAZ/MTN super league on sixth position with 44 points, six points less of league winners Nkana who finished with 50 points.

Meanwhile, Goal Keeper Jackson Kakunta of Red Arrows has penned a new two-season loan contract with Power Dynamos.

The Kitwe side thanked Green Eagles FC and Red Arrows FC for their positive sportsmanship towards the club.

