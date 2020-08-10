NKANA WINS SUPER LEAGUE TITLE AS FOREST RANGERS RECORDS DRAW AGAINST ZANACO

Nkana Football Club (FC) have been crowned Champions of the 2019/2020 Zambia Super League on goal-difference after Forest Rangers FC failed to register a win in a replay match against Zanaco FC at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Nkana waited for three days to know their championship status after Forest won a last minute appeal for a walkover home loss to Zanaco, which was replayed on August 9.
Recently, the Kitwe giants were awarded three points in their final match which lifted them to 50 points on the log after relegated side Nakambala Leopards failed to turn up for the match.
Forest needed a win to be crowned as champions but they eventually settled for runners-up following a goal less result with sixth positioned Zanaco in Ndola.
The result saw Nkana finish with a 17 plus goal difference while Fole Malembe ended with a 13 plus goal difference after both teams concluded the season on 50 points with 27 matches played.
This was Nkana’s 13 th league title and they will be joined by Forest in representing Zambia in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League.
While third and fourth place, Green Eagles and Napsa Stars who both finished tied on 48 points will play CAF Confederation Cup.
Meanwhile, a Nkana fan, Chilombo Chin’ganda congratulated the team in an interview with the Lusaka Star for securing the title in the just ended competitive league season.
Congratulations to Nkana for winning the cup, it sure was not an easy season considering all the efforts from all the teams that were involved,he said.
The 2019/2020 league season came to an early end after the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) executive committee announced its closure due to concerns raised by the Ministry of Health over the sharp rise in the Coronavirus cases.
The upcoming MTN/FAZ Super League season is scheduled to start on October 17, 2020 as planned by FAZ.
|August 9, 2020
|Forest Rangers
|0 - 0
|Zanaco
|August 6, 2020
|ZESCO United
|1 - 1
|Red Arrows
|Zanaco
|1 - 1
|Lumwana Radiants
|Kabwe YSA
|0 - 3
|Mufulira Wanderers
|Green Eagles
|2 - 0
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Nkwazi
|1 - 1
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|Nkana
|3 - 0
|Nakambala Leopards
|Kabwe Warriors
|0 - 3
|Power Dynamos
|Forest Rangers
|1 - 0
|NAPSA Stars
|Buildcon
|3 - 1
|Green Buffaloes
|August 3, 2020
|Power Dynamos
|2 - 1
|Forest Rangers
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|0 - 0
|Green Eagles
|August 2, 2020
|Green Buffaloes
|3 - 0
|Kabwe YSA
|Mufulira Wanderers
|0 - 1
|Nkwazi
|Nakambala Leopards
|0 - 3
|Zanaco
|August 1, 2020
|Red Arrows
|2 - 2
|Nkana
|Lumwana Radiants
|0 - 1
|Kabwe Warriors
|Lusaka Dynamos
|0 - 1
|ZESCO United
|July 31, 2020
|NAPSA Stars
|2 - 0
|Buildcon
|July 29, 2020
|Green Eagles
|0 - 1
|Zanaco
|August 8, 2020
|Lumwana Radiants
|00:00
|Nakambala Leopards
|NAPSA Stars
|00:00
|Kabwe Warriors
|August 9, 2020
|Green Buffaloes
|00:00
|Forest Rangers
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|00:00
|Kabwe YSA
|Lusaka Dynamos
|00:00
|Nkwazi
|Mufulira Wanderers
|00:00
|Buildcon
|Power Dynamos
|00:00
|Zanaco
|Red Arrows
|00:00
|Green Eagles
|ZESCO United
|00:00
|Nkana
|August 12, 2020
|Green Eagles
|00:00
|ZESCO United
|Kabwe Warriors
|00:00
|Green Buffaloes
|Kabwe YSA
|00:00
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Nakambala Leopards
|00:00
|Power Dynamos
|Nkana
|00:00
|Lumwana Radiants
|Nkwazi
|00:00
|Red Arrows
|August 13, 2020
|Zanaco
|00:00
|NAPSA Stars
|Forest Rangers
|00:00
|Mufulira Wanderers
|Buildcon
|00:00
|Kansanshi Dynamos
