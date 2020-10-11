ZUSA TO ANNOUNCE WAY FORWARD FOR VARSITY GAMES

The Zambia Universities Sports Association (ZUSA) has said they will on Monday, 12TH October announce when the 2020 university independence games will take place.

Speaking during an interview with the Lusaka Star, ZUSA student committee member Chikomeni Nyirong said that the association is waiting for certification of facilities to be used during the games from the Ministry of Health.

We asked the health workers to do an inspection of Mulungushi University because that’s where we plan on holding the games from, he said.

Nyirongo also said that there are a number of universities ready to take part in these games.

Right now we have 14 universities that are ready to take part in these games supposing the ministry of health gives us a go ahead, said Nyirongo.

Nyirongo said that some of the universities to take part are Chalimbana University, Copperbelt University, Levy Mwanawasa University, Apex University, the University of Zambia, University of Lusaka, Rockview University, Kapasa Makasa University, Mulungushi University and Nkwame Nkhruma University..

Meanwhile, University of Zambia Sports Council Secretary General, Josephine Mukumba said that sports teams at the University of Zambia are waiting for a go ahead from the ministry of health before they can commence training for the ZUSA independence games.

ZUSA independence games take place each year in October.

Related

Comments

comments