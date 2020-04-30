CORONAVIRUS: OYDC ZAMBIA IN TALKS TO RESUME SOME SPORTS ACTIVITIES

The Olympic Youth Development Centre (OYDC) will consult the Ministries of Health and Youth, Sport and Child Development, National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ), and the National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) on steps to take to resume some sports activities which do not involve physical contact.
OYDC Zambia, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Fredrick Chitangala says this move follows the recent national address by President Edgar Lungu, where he announced that non-contact sports activities such as tennis & golf could resume.
Following President Edgar C. Lungu´s recent national address, the OYDC Zambia is consulting key stakeholders on next steps to take to resume some of the sport activities which were suspended indefinitely on 17 March, 2020,says Dr. Chitangala .
He says if the relevant stakeholders give OYDC a green light, the Centre will resume sports activities in tennis, athletics, badminton, table tennis, pool, and chess adding that all those who will be accessing the sports facility will be screened for body temperature at the main gate which will be the only entry to the facility.
Dr. Chitangala adds that not more than fifty spectators will be allowed at every particular event and will ensure that everyone maintains social distancing, wear face masks and wash their hands on entry. All athletes will be required to carry with them hand sanitizers.
I wish to reiterate that OYDC Zambia, values the health of every citizen, and it is our hope that measures being taken by the government to avoid the further spread of the virus are adhered to by all well-meaning Zambians to curb this deadly pandemic which has claimed a number of lives,says Dr. Chitangala.
The OYDC Zambia, on 17th March, 2020 suspended all Sport and Non-sport activities indefinitely following the outbreak of the Covid-19
|March 8, 2020
|Kabwe YSA
|0 - 1
|Lumwana Radiants
|ZESCO United
|1 - 1
|Green Buffaloes
|March 7, 2020
|Nkana
|1 - 0
|Kabwe Warriors
|Red Arrows
|0 - 3
|Mufulira Wanderers
|Lusaka Dynamos
|2 - 1
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|Green Eagles
|1 - 2
|NAPSA Stars
|Nkwazi
|0 - 0
|Power Dynamos
|March 4, 2020
|Lumwana Radiants
|0 - 0
|ZESCO United
|March 1, 2020
|ZESCO United
|1 - 1
|Power Dynamos
|Forest Rangers
|2 - 1
|Lumwana Radiants
|Kabwe YSA
|2 - 3
|NAPSA Stars
|February 29, 2020
|Kabwe Warriors
|2 - 0
|Nakambala Leopards
|Nkwazi
|0 - 2
|Green Buffaloes
|Green Eagles
|2 - 1
|Mufulira Wanderers
|Red Arrows
|0 - 2
|Lusaka Dynamos
|February 23, 2020
|NAPSA Stars
|2 - 1
|ZESCO United
|February 16, 2020
|ZESCO United
|14:00
|Power Dynamos
|March 4, 2020
|Zanaco
|14:00
|Nkwazi
|March 7, 2020
|Forest Rangers
|14:00
|Zanaco
|April 8, 2020
|Buildcon
|11:00
|Nakambala Leopards
|April 15, 2020
|Green Eagles
|12:00
|Zanaco
|March 9, 2020
|Leicester City
|4 - 0
|Aston Villa
|March 8, 2020
|Manchester United
|2 - 0
|Manchester City
|Chelsea
|4 - 0
|Everton
|March 7, 2020
|Burnley
|1 - 1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Crystal Palace
|1 - 0
|Watford
|Arsenal
|1 - 0
|West Ham United
|Sheffield United
|1 - 0
|Norwich City
|Southampton
|0 - 1
|Newcastle United
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|0 - 0
|Brighton & Hov…
|Liverpool
|2 - 1
|AFC Bournemouth
|March 1, 2020
|Everton
|1 - 1
|Manchester United
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2 - 3
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|February 29, 2020
|Watford
|3 - 0
|Liverpool
|Newcastle United
|0 - 0
|Burnley
|AFC Bournemouth
|2 - 2
|Chelsea
|West Ham United
|3 - 1
|Southampton
|Brighton & Hov…
|0 - 1
|Crystal Palace
|February 28, 2020
|Norwich City
|1 - 0
|Leicester City
|February 24, 2020
|Liverpool
|3 - 2
|West Ham United
|February 29, 2020
|Aston Villa
|01:00
|Sheffield United
|March 11, 2020
|Manchester City
|01:00
|Arsenal
|March 14, 2020
|Newcastle United
|01:00
|Sheffield United
|Watford
|01:00
|Leicester City
|Norwich City
|01:00
|Southampton
|Manchester City
|01:00
|Burnley
|Brighton & Hov…
|01:00
|Arsenal
|AFC Bournemouth
|01:00
|Crystal Palace
|Aston Villa
|01:00
|Chelsea
|March 15, 2020
|West Ham United
|01:00
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Tottenham Hotspur
|01:00
|Manchester United
|March 16, 2020
|Everton
|01:00
|Liverpool
|March 20, 2020
|Tottenham Hotspur
|01:00
|West Ham United
|March 21, 2020
|Burnley
|01:00
|Watford
|Norwich City
|01:00
|Everton
|Newcastle United
|01:00
|Aston Villa
|Chelsea
|01:00
|Manchester City
|Liverpool
|01:00
|Crystal Palace
