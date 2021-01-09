FANS BAN TIMELY BUT SELECTIVE – MAKEMBO

The Zambia Sports Fans Association says the move by government to ban fans in the stadia in all MTN/FAZ league games is timely but selective.
Association Patron Peter Makembo says the directive should have tackled community football as they are the culprits of not following the stipulated guidelines.
Makembo said he will engage the Ministry of Sport, Youth and Child Development to see how government aims to incorporate the communities who are at high risk of contracting the virus.
Crowd-pulling games are those taking place in communities unlike those beamed on the national broadcaster hence the need to come up with ways of preventing the spread of the virusMakembo.
Meanwhile, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) says it will fully comply with government’s directive to ban spectators in stadia until further notice.
FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala said the health of various stakeholders in the game are of paramount importance.
The health of players, fans officials and other stakeholders are a priority and as the association we will prohibit fans for the game to continue under the new normal,Kashala.
He adds that FAZ has appealed to clubs to take responsibility and comply with stipulated guidelines.
…follow all COVID-19 health guidelines such as putting in place hand washing facilities, sanitizing, social distancing and masking up without fail,Kashala.
Kashala has since implored fans to refrain from forcing their way into stadia.
This is according to a statement made available to the media by FAZ Communications Manager Frank Mushanga.
Determined and optimistic sports writer. Self driven and passionate towards seeing an inclusive coverage of sports.
|January 10, 2021
|NAPSA Stars
|2 - 1
|Prison Leopards
|Forest Rangers
|4 - 0
|Kitwe United
|January 9, 2021
|Young Green Eagles
|1 - 1
|Indeni
|Lumwana Radiants
|1 - 0
|Green Buffaloes
|Buildcon
|1 - 2
|Red Arrows
|January 8, 2021
|Kabwe Warriors
|1 - 2
|Zanaco
|December 30, 2020
|Prison Leopards
|2 - 0
|Nkana
|December 27, 2020
|Power Dynamos
|2 - 1
|Zanaco
|Kabwe Warriors
|2 - 1
|Forest Rangers
|December 26, 2020
|Indeni
|2 - 2
|Green Eagles
|December 24, 2020
|Power Dynamos
|0 - 1
|Forest Rangers
|December 20, 2020
|Zanaco
|4 - 0
|Lumwana Radiants
|Power Dynamos
|1 - 1
|Kabwe Warriors
|December 19, 2020
|Prison Leopards
|1 - 0
|Buildcon
|Indeni
|0 - 1
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Red Arrows
|2 - 0
|Young Green Eagles
|Green Buffaloes
|1 - 1
|Forest Rangers
|December 18, 2020
|Green Eagles
|0 - 0
|ZESCO United
|December 30, 2020
|ZESCO United
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|January 9, 2021
|Nkana
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|ZESCO United
|13:00
|Nkwazi
|January 13, 2021
|Nkana
|00:00
|Red Arrows
|Lumwana Radiants
|13:00
|NAPSA Stars
|January 20, 2021
|Forest Rangers
|00:00
|Lumwana Radiants
|Green Eagles
|00:00
|Power Dynamos
|NAPSA Stars
|00:00
|Kabwe Warriors
|Lusaka Dynamos
|13:00
|Green Eagles
|January 27, 2021
|Green Eagles
|00:00
|Red Arrows
|Kitwe United
|00:00
|NAPSA Stars
|Nkwazi
|00:00
|Nkana
|February 3, 2021
|NAPSA Stars
|00:00
|Forest Rangers
|February 10, 2021
|Power Dynamos
|00:00
|Green Buffaloes
|February 17, 2021
|Lusaka Dynamos
|00:00
|Power Dynamos
|February 24, 2021
|Power Dynamos
|00:00
|Kitwe United
|January 4, 2021
|Southampton
|1 - 0
|Liverpool
|January 3, 2021
|Chelsea
|1 - 3
|Manchester City
|Newcastle United
|1 - 2
|Leicester City
|January 2, 2021
|West Bromwich Albion
|0 - 4
|Arsenal
|Brighton & Hov…
|3 - 3
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Crystal Palace
|2 - 0
|Sheffield United
|Tottenham Hotspur
|3 - 0
|Leeds United
|January 1, 2021
|Manchester United
|2 - 1
|Aston Villa
|Everton
|0 - 1
|West Ham United
|December 30, 2020
|Newcastle United
|0 - 0
|Liverpool
|December 29, 2020
|Manchester United
|1 - 0
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|West Bromwich Albion
|0 - 5
|Leeds United
|Southampton
|0 - 0
|West Ham United
|Burnley
|1 - 0
|Sheffield United
|Brighton & Hov…
|0 - 1
|Arsenal
|December 28, 2020
|Chelsea
|1 - 1
|Aston Villa
|Crystal Palace
|1 - 1
|Leicester City
|December 4, 2020
|Aston Villa
|00:00
|Newcastle United
|December 28, 2020
|Everton
|00:00
|Manchester City
|December 30, 2020
|Tottenham Hotspur
|00:00
|Fulham
|January 3, 2021
|Burnley
|00:00
|Fulham
|January 12, 2021
|Sheffield United
|18:00
|Newcastle United
|Burnley
|20:15
|Manchester United
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|20:15
|Everton
|January 13, 2021
|Manchester City
|18:00
|Brighton & Hov…
|Aston Villa
|20:15
|Tottenham Hotspur
|January 14, 2021
|Arsenal
|20:00
|Crystal Palace
|January 15, 2021
|Fulham
|20:00
|Chelsea
|January 16, 2021
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|12:30
|West Bromwich Albion
|West Ham United
|15:00
|Burnley
|Leeds United
|15:00
|Brighton & Hov…
|Aston Villa
|17:30
|Everton
|Leicester City
|20:00
|Southampton
|January 17, 2021
|Sheffield United
|14:00
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Liverpool
|16:30
|Manchester United
|Manchester City
|19:15
|Crystal Palace
|January 18, 2021
|Arsenal
|20:00
|Newcastle United
