GOVT PLEDGES TO SUPPORT ALL SPORTS DISCIPLINES

Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts has assured athletes that it will invest in all sports disciplines in order to ensure that they become revenue generating ventures.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts , Permanent Secretary, Kangwa Chileshe said government is optimistic that sports can be used to achieve economic growth in the country.

We want Zambia to perform well in soccer, but we also want Zambia to perform well in every other sports discipline, he said. We see how other countries have funded most sports disciplines, to a point where the sports participants are paid so well, so the money made from sports activities can be a powerful tool to drive our economy forward.

Chileshe added that the ministry aims at improving various sports disciplines to a point where sports is able to produce the best athletes for the country.

We want Zambia to be able to send its best sports ambassadors from various disciplines to the Olympics, all Africa games or any other sports competition around the world, he said.

The permanent secretary further revealed that his ministry secured funds to sponsor the recently held ZAVA Volleyball games.

As proof that the government of the day supports all sports disciplines, we recently went out of our way to secure funds from some sponsors in order to assist the recently played Volleyball tournament, Chileshe said.

