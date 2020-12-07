NAPSA, EAGLES PITTED AGAINST UD SONGO, COTTON SPORT IN CAF CONFEDERATION CUP

Zambia’s envoys in the CAF Confederation Cup Napsa Stars and Green Eagles have been drawn against UD Songo and Cotton Sport of Mozambique and Cameroon respectively.
The two clubs progressed after overcoming Ngazi Sports of Comoros and Musongati Football Club of Burundi.
Napsa Stars managed to beat Ngazi Sports 4-1 in the first leg before completing their 9-2 aggregate with a 5-1 win in Lusaka last weekend.
Green Eagles drew 2-all in Burundi in their first encounter of the playoffs against Musongati FC with goals from Lineker Mwikisa and Hosea Silwimba.
The Aggrey Chiyangi tutored side secured their place in the first round of the competition with a 2-1 victory at Nkoloma Stadium in the return fixture.
Meanwhile, Nkana Football Club narrowly sailed through Bantu FC with a 1-nil goal aggregate in the champions league.
Manfred Chabinga’s men walked away with a 1-nil win in Maseru, Lesotho through an Idris Mbombo goal.
The Kitwe giants who played a goalless draw at home and will host Petro Atletico of Angola in Zambia before heading to Luanda in the second fixture of the CAF Champions League.
Forest Rangers failed to take advantage of playing at home as they managed to pick a goalless draw against Bouenguidi FC at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.
The Ndola outfit were beaten 2-nil by the Gabonese side in that country eliminating them out in the preliminary stages of the Champions League.
The first legs of the CAF Confederation Cup and Champions League will take place from December 22 to 23, 2020 while the return fixtures will be played from January 5th to 6th 2021.
Determined and optimistic sports writer. Self driven and passionate towards seeing an inclusive coverage of sports.
|December 6, 2020
|Lusaka Dynamos
|1 - 1
|Kitwe United
|December 5, 2020
|Young Green Eagles
|1 - 0
|Green Buffaloes
|Buildcon
|1 - 0
|Zanaco
|Nkwazi
|1 - 0
|Indeni
|ZESCO United
|1 - 0
|Prison Leopards
|December 2, 2020
|Green Buffaloes
|0 - 0
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Kitwe United
|0 - 1
|ZESCO United
|Zanaco
|6 - 1
|Young Green Eagles
|Kabwe Warriors
|3 - 3
|Buildcon
|Red Arrows
|1 - 2
|Nkwazi
|November 29, 2020
|ZESCO United
|1 - 1
|Green Buffaloes
|Indeni
|1 - 0
|Power Dynamos
|Buildcon
|1 - 2
|Lumwana Radiants
|November 28, 2020
|Lusaka Dynamos
|3 - 0
|Zanaco
|Young Green Eagles
|0 - 2
|Kabwe Warriors
|Nkwazi
|0 - 0
|Prison Leopards
|November 25, 2020
|Forest Rangers
|00:00
|Buildcon
|Power Dynamos
|13:00
|NAPSA Stars
|November 28, 2020
|Green Eagles
|00:00
|Red Arrows
|NAPSA Stars
|00:00
|Forest Rangers
|Nkana
|00:00
|Kitwe United
|January 6, 2021
|Prison Leopards
|13:00
|Nkana
|Power Dynamos
|13:00
|Forest Rangers
|Indeni
|13:00
|Green Eagles
|Lumwana Radiants
|13:00
|NAPSA Stars
|December 7, 2020
|Brighton & Hov…
|1 - 2
|Southampton
|December 6, 2020
|Liverpool
|4 - 0
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2 - 0
|Arsenal
|Sheffield United
|1 - 2
|Leicester City
|West Bromwich Albion
|1 - 5
|Crystal Palace
|December 5, 2020
|Chelsea
|3 - 1
|Leeds United
|West Ham United
|1 - 3
|Manchester United
|Manchester City
|2 - 0
|Fulham
|Burnley
|1 - 1
|Everton
|November 30, 2020
|West Ham United
|2 - 1
|Aston Villa
|Leicester City
|1 - 2
|Fulham
|November 29, 2020
|Arsenal
|1 - 2
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Chelsea
|0 - 0
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Southampton
|2 - 3
|Manchester United
|November 28, 2020
|West Bromwich Albion
|1 - 0
|Sheffield United
|Everton
|0 - 1
|Leeds United
|Manchester City
|5 - 0
|Burnley
|Brighton & Hov…
|1 - 1
|Liverpool
|November 27, 2020
|Crystal Palace
|0 - 2
|Newcastle United
|September 11, 2020
|Burnley
|23:00
|Manchester United
|Manchester City
|23:00
|Aston Villa
|December 4, 2020
|Aston Villa
|00:00
|Newcastle United
|December 11, 2020
|Leeds United
|20:00
|West Ham United
|December 12, 2020
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|12:30
|Aston Villa
|Newcastle United
|15:00
|West Bromwich Albion
|Manchester United
|17:30
|Manchester City
|Everton
|20:00
|Chelsea
|December 13, 2020
|Southampton
|12:00
|Sheffield United
|Crystal Palace
|14:15
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Fulham
|16:30
|Liverpool
|Arsenal
|19:15
|Burnley
|Leicester City
|19:15
|Brighton & Hov…
|December 15, 2020
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|18:00
|Chelsea
|Manchester City
|20:00
|West Bromwich Albion
