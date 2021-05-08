HAZ SUPER ELITE LEAGUE ENTERS WEEK TWO

The Handball Association of Zambia (HAZ) Super Elite League was today in action with different clubs competing against each other in a week two fixture at OYDC in Lusaka.

Today’s men’s action saw OYDC Handball Club beating Livingstone Handball Club by 41-9 goals while the women’s category saw Kamwala Handball Club slashing Livingstone Handball Club by 27-10 goals.

Meanwhile, HAZ President Victor Bwalya-Banda said the Super Elite League is currently competitive and that the importance of having a league is to have a strong national team.

A national team is selected from a strong league. If you do not have a strong league for all age groups then you will not have a strong national team for all age groups, Banda.

Banda also noted that handball is an activity that keeps youths away from illicit activities such as the abuse of drugs.

He said HAZ is looking for sponsors of the League as it currently does not have sponsorship.

Banda then called on well-wishers to come on board and sponsor the league.

Related

Comments

comments