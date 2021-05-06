CAF POSTPONES JUNE WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed the African World Cup Qatar qualifiers slated for June 2021 due to challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The CAF Emergency Committee noted that there is need to ensure optimal playing conditions for all participating teams.
The Confederation said it is reassessing the protocols and processes to enhance the implementation of Covid-19 like pre-match testing which has posed a challenge in previous windows.
The qualifiers are scheduled to take place in the existing windows of September, October and November of 2021 and March 2022.
CAF added that an updated match schedule of the June qualifiers will be provided in due course.
The decision was arrived at after consultations between the CAF Emergency Committee and the world football governing body FIFA.
This is according to a statement made available to Lusaka Star dated May 6, 2021 by CAF Communications in Cairo, Egypt.
Determined and optimistic sports writer. Self driven and passionate towards seeing an inclusive coverage of sports.
6 months ago
UNZA STUDENTS OWE OVER K58 MILLION IN FEES, REVEALS VCThe University of Zambia (UNZA) management has reviewed that deregistered students owe the learning institution over K58 million, which is meant to cater for operational costs. Speaking at a press bri...
|May 5, 2021
|Nkana
|2 - 2
|Nkwazi
|Forest Rangers
|1 - 2
|Green Buffaloes
|Young Green Eagles
|0 - 0
|Red Arrows
|NAPSA Stars
|2 - 0
|Kitwe United
|Lusaka Dynamos
|1 - 2
|Indeni
|Kabwe Warriors
|1 - 0
|Power Dynamos
|Lumwana Radiants
|1 - 1
|Zanaco
|Buildcon
|2 - 1
|Prison Leopards
|May 2, 2021
|Green Eagles
|3 - 0
|Nkana
|Green Buffaloes
|2 - 1
|NAPSA Stars
|May 1, 2021
|Indeni
|0 - 2
|ZESCO United
|Zanaco
|1 - 0
|Forest Rangers
|Power Dynamos
|0 - 0
|Nkwazi
|Kitwe United
|1 - 1
|Buildcon
|Prison Leopards
|0 - 0
|Young Green Eagles
|Kabwe Warriors
|2 - 0
|Lumwana Radiants
|Red Arrows
|3 - 1
|Lusaka Dynamos
|March 21, 2021
|Nkana
|14:00
|NAPSA Stars
|March 24, 2021
|ZESCO United
|14:00
|NAPSA Stars
|Zanaco
|14:00
|Nkana
|April 21, 2021
|Kitwe United
|13:00
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Prison Leopards
|13:00
|ZESCO United
|April 24, 2021
|NAPSA Stars
|13:00
|Zanaco
|May 8, 2021
|Nkwazi
|11:00
|ZESCO United
|Kitwe United
|13:00
|Forest Rangers
|Red Arrows
|13:00
|Buildcon
|Zanaco
|13:00
|Kabwe Warriors
|May 9, 2021
|Prison Leopards
|12:00
|NAPSA Stars
|Indeni
|13:00
|Young Green Eagles
|Green Eagles
|13:00
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Green Buffaloes
|13:00
|Lumwana Radiants
|Power Dynamos
|13:00
|Nkana
|May 15, 2021
|Zanaco
|13:00
|Buildcon
|May 26, 2021
|Red Arrows
|13:00
|Nkana
|Kabwe Warriors
|13:00
|NAPSA Stars
|June 6, 2021
|ZESCO United
|13:00
|Green Eagles
|May 3, 2021
|Burnley
|1 - 2
|West Ham United
|West Bromwich Albion
|1 - 1
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|May 2, 2021
|Tottenham Hotspur
|4 - 0
|Sheffield United
|Newcastle United
|0 - 2
|Arsenal
|May 1, 2021
|Everton
|1 - 2
|Aston Villa
|Chelsea
|2 - 0
|Fulham
|Brighton & Hov…
|2 - 0
|Leeds United
|Crystal Palace
|0 - 2
|Manchester City
|April 30, 2021
|Southampton
|1 - 1
|Leicester City
|April 26, 2021
|Leicester City
|2 - 1
|Crystal Palace
|April 25, 2021
|Aston Villa
|2 - 2
|West Bromwich Albion
|Leeds United
|0 - 0
|Manchester United
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|0 - 4
|Burnley
|April 24, 2021
|Sheffield United
|1 - 0
|Brighton & Hov…
|West Ham United
|0 - 1
|Chelsea
|Liverpool
|1 - 1
|Newcastle United
|April 23, 2021
|Arsenal
|0 - 1
|Everton
|April 22, 2021
|Leicester City
|3 - 0
|West Bromwich Albion
|April 21, 2021
|Aston Villa
|1 - 2
|Manchester City
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2 - 1
|Southampton
|May 7, 2021
|Leicester City
|19:00
|Newcastle United
|May 8, 2021
|Leeds United
|11:30
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Sheffield United
|14:00
|Crystal Palace
|Manchester City
|16:30
|Chelsea
|Liverpool
|19:15
|Southampton
|May 9, 2021
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|11:00
|Brighton & Hov…
|Aston Villa
|13:05
|Manchester United
|West Ham United
|15:30
|Everton
|Arsenal
|18:00
|West Bromwich Albion
|May 10, 2021
|Fulham
|19:00
|Burnley
|May 11, 2021
|Manchester United
|17:00
|Leicester City
|Southampton
|19:15
|Crystal Palace
|May 12, 2021
|Chelsea
|19:15
|Arsenal
|May 13, 2021
|Aston Villa
|17:00
|Everton
|Manchester United
|19:15
|Liverpool
|May 14, 2021
|Newcastle United
|19:00
|Manchester City
|May 15, 2021
|Burnley
|11:30
|Leeds United
|Southampton
|14:00
|Fulham
|Brighton & Hov…
|19:00
|West Ham United
