CAF POSTPONES JUNE WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed the African World Cup Qatar qualifiers slated for June 2021 due to challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CAF Emergency Committee noted that there is need to ensure optimal playing conditions for all participating teams.

The Confederation said it is reassessing the protocols and processes to enhance the implementation of Covid-19 like pre-match testing which has posed a challenge in previous windows.

The qualifiers are scheduled to take place in the existing windows of September, October and November of 2021 and March 2022.

CAF added that an updated match schedule of the June qualifiers will be provided in due course.

The decision was arrived at after consultations between the CAF Emergency Committee and the world football governing body FIFA.

This is according to a statement made available to Lusaka Star dated May 6, 2021 by CAF Communications in Cairo, Egypt.

