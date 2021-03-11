FAZ INTERESTED IN HOSTING U-17 AFCON

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has expressed interest in hosting the cancelled the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations which were slated for Morocco this month.

According to a letter issued by FAZ Secretary General Adrian Kashala, the association says it intends to fill the gap by hosting the tournament on dates that will be approved by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The Junior Chipolopolo had arrived in Rabat, prior to the cancellation of the tournament by the confederation.

The association reaffirmed its commitment to host the competition drawing from its earlier success in 2017 and 2019.

FAZ hosted the Under-20 AFCON in 2017, in which the ‘Bola Na Lesa’ team were crowned champions of the tournament.

The association also successfully hosted the Under-20 Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) tournament in 2019.



