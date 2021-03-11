FAZ INTERESTED IN HOSTING U-17 AFCON

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has expressed interest in hosting the cancelled the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations which were slated for Morocco this month.
According to a letter issued by FAZ Secretary General Adrian Kashala, the association says it intends to fill the gap by hosting the tournament on dates that will be approved by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).
The Junior Chipolopolo had arrived in Rabat, prior to the cancellation of the tournament by the confederation.
The association reaffirmed its commitment to host the competition drawing from its earlier success in 2017 and 2019.
FAZ hosted the Under-20 AFCON in 2017, in which the ‘Bola Na Lesa’ team were crowned champions of the tournament.
The association also successfully hosted the Under-20 Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) tournament in 2019.
Determined and optimistic sports writer. Self driven and passionate towards seeing an inclusive coverage of sports.
|March 7, 2021
|Kabwe Warriors
|1 - 2
|ZESCO United
|Lumwana Radiants
|0 - 2
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Forest Rangers
|1 - 1
|Young Green Eagles
|Power Dynamos
|1 - 0
|Red Arrows
|Prison Leopards
|0 - 2
|Indeni
|March 6, 2021
|Green Buffaloes
|1 - 2
|Nkwazi
|Kitwe United
|0 - 1
|Green Eagles
|March 4, 2021
|Red Arrows
|1 - 0
|Prison Leopards
|Young Green Eagles
|3 - 1
|NAPSA Stars
|ZESCO United
|4 - 1
|Lumwana Radiants
|March 3, 2021
|Nkana
|0 - 2
|Kabwe Warriors
|Green Eagles
|1 - 3
|Green Buffaloes
|Indeni
|1 - 0
|Kitwe United
|Buildcon
|2 - 1
|Power Dynamos
|Lusaka Dynamos
|0 - 3
|Forest Rangers
|Nkwazi
|0 - 2
|Zanaco
|February 28, 2021
|Forest Rangers
|0 - 3
|ZESCO United
|Buildcon
|2 - 1
|Young Green Eagles
|February 13, 2021
|Nkana
|00:00
|NAPSA Stars
|February 20, 2021
|ZESCO United
|00:00
|NAPSA Stars
|Nkana
|00:00
|Forest Rangers
|March 3, 2021
|Lumwana Radiants
|13:00
|Nkana
|March 6, 2021
|NAPSA Stars
|11:00
|Buildcon
|Zanaco
|13:00
|Nkana
|March 10, 2021
|Power Dynamos
|13:00
|Prison Leopards
|March 10, 2021
|Manchester City
|5 - 2
|Southampton
|March 8, 2021
|West Ham United
|2 - 0
|Leeds United
|Chelsea
|2 - 0
|Everton
|March 7, 2021
|Tottenham Hotspur
|4 - 1
|Crystal Palace
|Manchester City
|0 - 2
|Manchester United
|Liverpool
|0 - 1
|Fulham
|West Bromwich Albion
|0 - 0
|Newcastle United
|March 6, 2021
|Brighton & Hov…
|1 - 2
|Leicester City
|Aston Villa
|0 - 0
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Sheffield United
|0 - 2
|Southampton
|Burnley
|1 - 1
|Arsenal
|March 4, 2021
|Liverpool
|0 - 1
|Chelsea
|Fulham
|0 - 1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|West Bromwich Albion
|0 - 1
|Everton
|March 3, 2021
|Crystal Palace
|0 - 0
|Manchester United
|Burnley
|1 - 1
|Leicester City
|Sheffield United
|1 - 0
|Aston Villa
|March 2, 2021
|Manchester City
|4 - 1
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|March 1, 2021
|Everton
|1 - 0
|Southampton
|January 17, 2021
|Aston Villa
|00:00
|Everton
|March 12, 2021
|Newcastle United
|20:00
|Aston Villa
|March 13, 2021
|Leeds United
|12:30
|Chelsea
|Crystal Palace
|15:00
|West Bromwich Albion
|Everton
|17:30
|Burnley
|Fulham
|20:00
|Manchester City
|March 14, 2021
|Southampton
|12:00
|Brighton & Hov…
|Leicester City
|14:00
|Sheffield United
|Arsenal
|16:30
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Manchester United
|19:15
|West Ham United
|March 15, 2021
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|20:00
|Liverpool
|March 19, 2021
|Fulham
|20:00
|Leeds United
|March 20, 2021
|Tottenham Hotspur
|00:00
|Southampton
|Brighton & Hov…
|20:00
|Newcastle United
|March 21, 2021
|West Ham United
|15:00
|Arsenal
|Aston Villa
|19:30
|Tottenham Hotspur
