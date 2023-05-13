Winning the league was not easy – Chipepo

Power Dynamos Football Club (PDFC) Head Coach Mwenya Chipepo has described the club’s journey to winning the 2022/23 FAZ MTN Super League title as challenging.

Speaking in an interview with Lusaka star, Chipepo said he did not expect his team to win the league because it was hectic and stressing throughout the season.

“Joining Power Dynamos was not easy because the club was on the last position and despite being condemned, I knew what I was doing,” Chipepo said.

Mr. Chipepo also said that he is excited for winning the league after a decade when the club last won it and he announced that he is ready to sign any player as long as they fit in his philosophy ahead of the coming seasons.

And, PDFC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kebson Chaloba said the seven times league champions will not go to sleep but start planning for the CAF Champions League competition in order to compete and represent the country well.

“We have a good squad but if the coaches want to maintain and strengthen the team, they will tell us and will be able to review that,” Chaloba said.

Meanwhile, Soccer Analyst Aaron Mubanga advised the club to sign top quality players who will be able to deliver a very good game.

“The coach must make sure to prepare the team adequately because the CAF Champions League will be tougher,” Mubanga said.

He added that the players must also be able to corporate and work around the system of the coach.

Power Dynamos have won their first league title in 12 years, having won the last one in 2010/2011.