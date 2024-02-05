Media reports of me condemning FAZ unfounded – Avram Grant

Zambia National Team Coach Avram Grant has dispelled media reports purporting that (he) described Football Association of Zambia(FAZ) as unprofessional and lacking exposure hence the premature exit from AFCON tournament.

In a statement released by FAZ,Grant said that the circulating reports allegedly citing him calling FAZ inexperienced in facilitating logistics during the Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON) are false.

He said from the time he started coaching the national team he has maintained a cordial relationship with FAZ hence people should not try to ruin his reputation or that of FAZ management.

“In my 50 years of coaching I have always kept to the practice of airing my grievances with the affected parties face to face.

“Nobody should use my name to create a rift between me and FAZ or the Zambian people. “I have not made any statement to any media,” Grant said.

And Former Zambia National Team Coach Patrick Phiri said Grant is an experienced coach who is not only an asset to the Chipolopolo team but the best coach to lead the team.

Phiri said despite the team not making it to the AFCON finals ,the coach did his best and he(Phiri) believes Grant will ensure the team performs better in future tournaments.