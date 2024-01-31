Home!!! Do not use !!!UPND youths to 'kick back' on disinformation and hate speech

UPND youths to ‘kick back’ on disinformation and hate speech

Fortune Sianezuma
By Fortune Sianezuma
76

Insulting the head of state and issuing misleading information about the new dawn administration in the name of giving checks and balances will not be tolerated, Lusaka province UPND Youth Chairman Anderson Banda has said.

Mr Banda said United Party for National Development (UPND) youths will no longer ignore individuals attacking the head of state.

“From today, we’ve declared that we’ll respond to them, we’ll take them on, we’ll answer each other in the language they understand,” Mr Banda said at a press briefing on Monday.

“Any other political figure who wants to disturb our president from working, we’ll take you on also.”

Mr Banda said opposition party leaders should not use the freedom of expression and the conducive political environment enabled by the new dawn administration to spread lies.

He advised the Forum For Democracy and Development (FDD) president Edith Nawakwi to stop misleading the public that government is distributing Genetically Modified Organisms(GMO) mealie meal.

He also called on Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) president Sean Tembo, Kelvin Bwalya leader for Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) to refrain from uttering statements that degrade the head of state but practice constructive politics that serve the interests of the people

He also said the new dawn administration is focused on bringing development to the people hence the youths will not allow anyone derailing the process or promoting unproductive politics.

Previous article
Zambia to host World Skills Africa competition
Next article
Media reports of me condemning FAZ unfounded – Avram Grant
Fortune Sianezuma
Fortune Sianezuma
Related articles

Welcome to UNZA Dept of Media and Communication Studies

Learn more about us at unza.zm

Visit our Department

From the archive

Music producing in Zambia slowly being recognised- Tonny Breezy

Tonny Breezy says music production involves engineering, mentoring, gold ticket (magical touch), the remixing of music and advising on song writing to mention but...

JCTR URGES MANUFACTURERS TO ENHANCE PRODUCTION CAPACITY

CHIPOLOPOLO PREPARATION ROADMAP DELIGHT SOCCER ANALYST

Load more

From the archive

Popular articles

Navigation

A Teaching Newspaper for the Department of Media and Communication Studies

The University of Zambia (UNZA)

Contact

The University of Zambia
Dept of Media and Communication Studies
Great East Road Campus
PO Box 32379
Lusaka, Zambia

Mobile 1: +260 964 038739
Mobile 2: +260 976 516733
Telephone: +260 211 290035

Follow us

Authors | Privacy Policy | Terms of Service