UPND youths to ‘kick back’ on disinformation and hate speech

Insulting the head of state and issuing misleading information about the new dawn administration in the name of giving checks and balances will not be tolerated, Lusaka province UPND Youth Chairman Anderson Banda has said.

Mr Banda said United Party for National Development (UPND) youths will no longer ignore individuals attacking the head of state.

“From today, we’ve declared that we’ll respond to them, we’ll take them on, we’ll answer each other in the language they understand,” Mr Banda said at a press briefing on Monday.

“Any other political figure who wants to disturb our president from working, we’ll take you on also.”

Mr Banda said opposition party leaders should not use the freedom of expression and the conducive political environment enabled by the new dawn administration to spread lies.

He advised the Forum For Democracy and Development (FDD) president Edith Nawakwi to stop misleading the public that government is distributing Genetically Modified Organisms(GMO) mealie meal.

He also called on Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) president Sean Tembo, Kelvin Bwalya leader for Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) to refrain from uttering statements that degrade the head of state but practice constructive politics that serve the interests of the people

He also said the new dawn administration is focused on bringing development to the people hence the youths will not allow anyone derailing the process or promoting unproductive politics.