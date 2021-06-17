SCHOOLS CLOSE, UNIVERSITIES RESUME ONLINE LEARNING AMID THIRD COVID WAVE

Secretary to the Cabinet Dr. Simon Miti has announced the closure of all Pre, Primary and Secondary schools for 21 days, while universities and colleges will conduct online lessons for a period of one month.

Speaking during a media briefing, Dr. Miti added that bars, taverns and casinos will only operate on weekends from 18:00 hours to 22:00 hours while places of worship will only be allowed to meet for an hour.

He also said funerals are to only have 50 mourners and wedding gatherings are subject to approval by health authorities.

“Public transport operators must ensure masking up and physical distancing is observed. All conferences and general workshops are suspended until further notice and restaurants are to operate on take away basis,” Dr. Miti said.

Meanwhile, Zambia has recorded the highest COVID-19 infections with 3026 new cases out of 12,928 tests and 48 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country has also received 228,000 doses of the SII-AstraZeneca (COVISHIELD) vaccine from the COVAX facility on April 12, 2021 and is expecting the second dose to arrive before the end of this month.

