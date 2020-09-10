INCOMING SUPER LEAGUE SEASON DEPENDS ON HEALTH ADHERENCE BY FOOTBALL CLUBS -KANANDA

Zanaco Football Club (FC) General Manager, Mr. Marlon Kananda has urged other football clubs to continue observing the health guidelines amidst COVID-19 before the commencement of the 2020/2021 MTN/FAZ Super League.

In a telephone interview with the Lusaka Star, Mr. Kananda advised the clubs to cautiously observe the health guidelines put up by the Ministry of Health in order not to prolong the commencement of the 2020/2021 league season.

As Zanaco, we want to urge other football clubs in the league to abide by the COVID-19 health guidelines because that’s what will make it easier for the league to start without any issues, revealed Mr. Kananda.

Meanwhile, the club’s boss said that the COVID-19 relief funds that would be released by the Football Association of Zambia would help to cushion the financial burden that the club has faced lately.

Recently, FAZ released a statement to the media through its Communications Manager Mr. Sydney Mungala stating that the association will soon commence the disbursement of the first batch of the USD500, 000 FIFA COVID-19 funds to all its affiliates.

The statement noted that all affiliates should provide the association with the correct financial details to avoid funds being delayed or diverted.

And FAZ General Secretary, Mr. Adrian Kashala added that the second batch consisting of the same amount would be disbursed in January 2020.

He stressed that FIFA would also provide USD500, 000 for the women’s football league.

However, the general secretary urged all the other clubs to continue adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines even in the upcoming season of football.

