YOUTHS TAKING ON ZAMBIAN FASHION – THE CASE OF MUBALU

Mubalu Siafwanzya dressed in her own designs

In the recent years, the Fashion Industry in Zambia has grown faster than ever before with young local fashion designers taking the lead.

Despite not having many fashion schools in the country, it is worth noting that the Industry has an exciting young fashion scene.

Just like Deborah Chuma and Chiza Ngulube who are some of the young fashion designers putting the Zambian Fashion Industry on the map, Mubalu Syafwanzya is no exception.

Born and raised in Lusaka, the 21 year old fashion designer is a third year law student at the University of Zambia (UNZA) with a passion for fashion and designing.

In an interview, Ms. Siafwanzya said her career began in 2017 when she enrolled at Lusaka Business and Technical College (LBTC) with the intention of developing and enhancing her interests in fashion and designing.

My journey at LBTC was quite an interesting one because I was able to learn new things and get to interact with different designers, Ms. Siafwanzya.

During her time at LBTC, she participated in the World Skills Zambia Competition and managed to scoop the first position.

Additionally, Mubalu also emerged as the best graduating student during her intake under fashion and designing.

The young designer stated that she discovered her passion for designing from drawing, which is something she loved to do since primary school.

Mubalu’s designer draw

As a child, my motivation was Barbie. However, as I got to read more about designing, my biggest motivation became Gabrielle Bonheur who was a French fashion designer and founder of the Chanel brand, Mubalu

Ms. Syafwanzya has been in the fashion business for three years and owns a clothing brand called Mubalu’s Designing Catalogue.

Mubalu’s Designing Catalogue dress

Ms. Siafwanzya has since encouraged her fellow youths to follow their dreams and use every opportunity they are given to achieve their dreams.

It is becoming undeniable that the Zambian Fashion Industry has started welding a notable influence on the youths as a phenomenon which has the capacity to improve the employment prospects of the country.

With more young people showcasing their talents and expressing themselves through fashion, the Zambian Fashion Industry is set for a trip to success.

