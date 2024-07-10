UNZA employees demand over K1.5 billion,wants institution not to re-open

The University of Zambia(UNZA) trade unions have demanded for the gratuities owed to staff by Government with a call that failure to clear the debt, management should not re-open for the second semester.

UNZA Lecturers and Researchers’ Union (UNZALARU) President Andrew Phiri says the Lecturers will not attend to students if benefits owed to them are not paid in full.

“Students that are coming to the University of Zambia [next week] should be advised not to come because non of the [employees] will attend to them,” Mr. Phiri emphasized during the protest at UNZA main campus.

The union leader said he wants President Hakainde Hichilema to intervene, highlighting that other authorities have failed to address the matter.

“We want to go to the head of state, so he directs they should give us Katuba toll get for one week so they pay us off,” he said.

He urged the University of Zambia Allied Workers’ Union(UNZAWU) and University of Zambia Professional Staff Union(UNZAPROSU) to unite if they are to get their benefits which have been unattended for nine years.

Following a similar protest last week,Ministry of Education and Ministry of Finance and National planning called for an emergency meeting with the three trade unions to address the demands and accrued rights.

Mr. Phiri said the meeting was unfruitful as Government responded that the Treasury had no resources to address the demands.

He said Government owes the staff K836 million terminal benefits, K617 million superannuation and K265 million unremitted National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) contributions.