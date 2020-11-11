GOVT ALLOWS FANS IN STADIA FOR 2020/2021 SEASON

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has announced that government has allowed soccer fans to return to stadia for the 2020/2021 FAZ/MTN league season.

Addressing the media today, FAZ Communications Manager Adrian Kashala said that the association engaged the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to allow fans in the stadia after receiving clearance from the Ministry of Health.



“The Ministry of Sports has allowed us to admit fans for league matches and we urge our members to adhere to strict Covid-19 guidelines as provided the protocols,” he said.

Football fans watching a match at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.



Kashala added that clubs should strictly adhere to the health guidelines set by the Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



However, CAF has denied the request by FAZ to bring fans into the stadia for the Group H Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Zambia and Botswana.



“We regret to inform members of the football family that our request to have fans in the stadium for the Zambia-Botswana clashhas been rejected, in line with the CAF guidelines put in place arising from the Covid-19 pandemic that has ravaged the world,” Kashala said.



He added that fans will have an opportunity to watch the game through the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) who have been granted the rights to televise the game.



“We are happy that ZNBC will step in to show the game live and give fans an opportunity to watch the Chipolopolo,” he said.





