GOVT ALLOWS FANS IN STADIA FOR 2020/2021 SEASON

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has announced that government has allowed soccer fans to return to stadia for the 2020/2021 FAZ/MTN league season.
Addressing the media today, FAZ Communications Manager Adrian Kashala said that the association engaged the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to allow fans in the stadia after receiving clearance from the Ministry of Health.
“The Ministry of Sports has allowed us to admit fans for league matches and we urge our members to adhere to strict Covid-19 guidelines as provided the protocols,” he said.
Kashala added that clubs should strictly adhere to the health guidelines set by the Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
However, CAF has denied the request by FAZ to bring fans into the stadia for the Group H Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Zambia and Botswana.
“We regret to inform members of the football family that our request to have fans in the stadium for the Zambia-Botswana clashhas been rejected, in line with the CAF guidelines put in place arising from the Covid-19 pandemic that has ravaged the world,” Kashala said.
He added that fans will have an opportunity to watch the game through the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) who have been granted the rights to televise the game.
“We are happy that ZNBC will step in to show the game live and give fans an opportunity to watch the Chipolopolo,” he said.
Determined and optimistic sports writer. Self driven and passionate towards seeing an inclusive coverage of sports.
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error
|November 8, 2020
|Zanaco
|1 - 1
|Nkwazi
|Green Buffaloes
|1 - 1
|Green Eagles
|November 7, 2020
|Lumwana Radiants
|0 - 1
|ZESCO United
|Forest Rangers
|1 - 1
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Kitwe United
|2 - 2
|Indeni
|NAPSA Stars
|0 - 0
|Young Green Eagles
|Power Dynamos
|0 - 1
|Buildcon
|Kabwe Warriors
|0 - 1
|Nkana
|Prison Leopards
|0 - 1
|Red Arrows
|November 4, 2020
|ZESCO United
|0 - 1
|Forest Rangers
|Nkwazi
|1 - 2
|Kabwe Warriors
|Nkana
|0 - 0
|Lumwana Radiants
|Green Eagles
|1 - 0
|Zanaco
|Indeni
|0 - 0
|Green Buffaloes
|Lusaka Dynamos
|1 - 1
|NAPSA Stars
|Red Arrows
|1 - 0
|Kitwe United
|Young Green Eagles
|1 - 1
|Buildcon
|Prison Leopards
|0 - 0
|Power Dynamos
|November 1, 2020
|Power Dynamos
|1 - 0
|Young Green Eagles
|NAPSA Stars
|1 - 1
|ZESCO United
|November 8, 2020
|Arsenal
|0 - 3
|Aston Villa
|Manchester City
|1 - 1
|Liverpool
|Leicester City
|1 - 0
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|West Bromwich Albion
|0 - 1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|November 7, 2020
|West Ham United
|1 - 0
|Fulham
|Chelsea
|4 - 1
|Sheffield United
|Crystal Palace
|4 - 1
|Leeds United
|Everton
|1 - 3
|Manchester United
|November 6, 2020
|Southampton
|2 - 0
|Newcastle United
|Brighton & Hov…
|0 - 0
|Burnley
|November 2, 2020
|Leeds United
|1 - 4
|Leicester City
|Fulham
|2 - 0
|West Bromwich Albion
|November 1, 2020
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2 - 1
|Brighton & Hov…
|Manchester United
|0 - 1
|Arsenal
|Newcastle United
|2 - 1
|Everton
|Aston Villa
|3 - 4
|Southampton
|October 31, 2020
|Liverpool
|2 - 1
|West Ham United
|Burnley
|0 - 3
|Chelsea
|Sheffield United
|0 - 1
|Manchester City
|October 30, 2020
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|2 - 0
|Crystal Palace
|September 11, 2020
|Burnley
|23:00
|Manchester United
|Manchester City
|23:00
|Aston Villa
|November 21, 2020
|Newcastle United
|12:30
|Chelsea
|Aston Villa
|15:00
|Brighton & Hov…
|Burnley
|15:00
|Crystal Palace
|Fulham
|15:00
|Everton
|Liverpool
|15:00
|Leicester City
|Manchester United
|15:00
|West Bromwich Albion
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|15:00
|Southampton
|Tottenham Hotspur
|17:30
|Manchester City
|November 22, 2020
|Sheffield United
|14:00
|West Ham United
|Leeds United
|16:30
|Arsenal
|November 28, 2020
|Arsenal
|00:00
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Leicester City
|00:00
|Fulham
|Brighton & Hov…
|12:30
|Liverpool
|West Bromwich Albion
|15:00
|Sheffield United
|Crystal Palace
|15:00
|Newcastle United
|Manchester City
|15:00
|Burnley
|Everton
|17:30
|Leeds United
Department of Media and Communication Studies The University of Zambia Great East Road Campus E-Mail, Twitter, Facebook Mobile Number: +260-964-038739 +260-976-516733 Telephone: +260-211-290035