GREEN EAGLES LAZARUS PHIRI JOINS ZESCO

ZESCO United Football Club is delighted to confirm the arrival of Lazarus Phiri from Green Eagles.

The former Kansanshi Dynamos winger has signed a one-year loan contract subject to completing medicals.

In a press statement made available to Lusaka Star, ZESCO United Football Club Technical Chairman, Peter Mutale has described Phiri as an exciting prospect who will add value to the club.

Lazarus is a young player who has a bright future ahead of him. He is an exciting winger who will bring speed to our game. This is also a great opportunity for him to shine at the biggest stage of the Zambian game, Mutale said.

He has joined us on a one-year loan spell with a chance to extend. As a club, we want to get the best on the market, he added.

The soft spoken winger is eager to shine as he begins life in Ndola.

It is rare that one gets such an opportunity to play for a big club like ZESCO United. This is an important moment for me to prove that I am worth playing for this club. My focus now is to work hard and help the team win trophies, Phiri said.

He has become the second major signing following the capture of Red Arrows captain Bruce Musakanya.

Related

Comments

comments