FAZ POSTPONES SUPER LEAGUE MATCHES DUE TO COVID-19

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has postponed super league games involving Kansanshi Dynamos against Green Eagles and Power Dynamos against Forest Rangers due to the coronavirus.

In a statement made available to the media yesterday, FAZ Super league Interim Manager Brian Mulenga said the Association will not entertain calls to suspend fixtures unless a team has less than 15 players available from the required number of players for a game to take place.

He noted that Kansanshi Dynamos have not been training following a directive from North Western Provincial Health director while Forest Rangers have been in Isolation after 28 members of their squad tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago.

Mr. Mulenga urged teams to retest players after 10 days and 14 days respectively adding that teams can only be quarantined and isolated in their entirety if ordered to do so by the Provincial Health Director in accordance to Statutory Instrument number 21 and 22 of 2020.

