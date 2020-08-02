NAPSA QUALIFIES FOR CONTINENTAL FOOTBALL

Napsa Stars Football Club (FC) head coach Mohamed Fathi has hailed his team for securing a slot in the continental competitions after they recorded a 2-0 win against Buildcon FC in the Zambia Super League on Friday afternoon.
The pensioner’s goals came from Collins Sikombe in either half of the game to hand the Ndola side their eleventh defeat of the season.
Mr. Fathi expressed his happiness in an interview with the Lusaka Star and congratulated his side for the exquisite performance as well as their qualification to the continental football.
“Our opponents were no less as they put up quiet a good performance towards the end of the game,” said Mr. Fathi.
Meanwhile, a Lusaka based soccer analyst Aaron Mubanga, revealed that Napsa Stars were sure to finish in the top four even as the league ends this week.
It was a very impressive game from both sides and Napsa Stars definitely have a chance of finishing in the top four,noted the analyst.
Mr. Mubanga added that Buildcon also put up a good performance but in the end Napsa Stars wanted it more and it showed that they really wanted to play continental football.
Meanwhile, Buildcon FC fan, Harry Phiri said he was delighted with the team’s performance but they could have done better.
The soccer fanatic also expressed his displeasure over the early ending of the league due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Recently, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) announced that the Zambia Super League would come to an early end on 6th August, after the Government through the Ministry of Health raised concerns about the surge in numbers of the COVID-19 cases among football clubs.
|August 3, 2020
|Power Dynamos
|2 - 1
|Forest Rangers
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|0 - 0
|Green Eagles
|August 2, 2020
|Nakambala Leopards
|0 - 3
|Zanaco
|Mufulira Wanderers
|0 - 1
|Nkwazi
|Green Buffaloes
|3 - 0
|Kabwe YSA
|August 1, 2020
|Red Arrows
|2 - 2
|Nkana
|Lumwana Radiants
|0 - 1
|Kabwe Warriors
|Lusaka Dynamos
|0 - 1
|ZESCO United
|July 31, 2020
|NAPSA Stars
|2 - 0
|Buildcon
|July 29, 2020
|Green Eagles
|0 - 1
|Zanaco
|July 26, 2020
|Zanaco
|0 - 0
|Nkwazi
|July 22, 2020
|Buildcon
|3 - 0
|Nakambala Leopards
|Nkana
|3 - 0
|Zanaco
|July 19, 2020
|ZESCO United
|1 - 1
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|Buildcon
|1 - 1
|Power Dynamos
|July 18, 2020
|Forest Rangers
|0 - 3
|Zanaco
|March 8, 2020
|ZESCO United
|1 - 1
|Green Buffaloes
|Kabwe YSA
|0 - 1
|Lumwana Radiants
|August 5, 2020
|Buildcon
|00:00
|Green Buffaloes
|Nkwazi
|00:00
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|Forest Rangers
|00:00
|NAPSA Stars
|Kabwe Warriors
|00:00
|Power Dynamos
|Nkana
|00:00
|Nakambala Leopards
|August 6, 2020
|Green Eagles
|00:00
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Kabwe YSA
|00:00
|Mufulira Wanderers
|Zanaco
|00:00
|Lumwana Radiants
|ZESCO United
|12:00
|Red Arrows
|August 8, 2020
|Lumwana Radiants
|00:00
|Nakambala Leopards
|NAPSA Stars
|00:00
|Kabwe Warriors
|August 9, 2020
|Power Dynamos
|00:00
|Zanaco
|ZESCO United
|00:00
|Nkana
|Red Arrows
|00:00
|Green Eagles
|Green Buffaloes
|00:00
|Forest Rangers
|Mufulira Wanderers
|00:00
|Buildcon
|Lusaka Dynamos
|00:00
|Nkwazi
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|00:00
|Kabwe YSA
