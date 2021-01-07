UNZA STAFF GO ON COVID LEAVE

The University of Zambia (UNZA) has decided that university staff members should go on leave until the end of January 2021.

UNZA Spokesperson and Head of the Marketing Department Brenda Bukowa said the decision came in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19.

This only applies to non-essential staff members that may not be needed at the university at the moment, Dr. Bukowa said.

She added that those that are marking examination scripts and conduction online learning are required to continue working remotely.

Dr. Bukowa said the pronouncement by management is to safeguard the lives of its staff members and the students.

She further said management has also advised students and staff members that have remained on campus to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines as stipulated by the Ministry of Health.

The UNZA Spokesperson said the pronouncement will be reviewed at the end of the month, noting that it does not affect the opening date of the university to students.

Dr. Bukowa has since advised all staff members, students and the general public to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations that have been put in place by the authorities.

