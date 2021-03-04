8 TEAMS TO BATTLE FOR K600 000 IN ABSA CUP

Eight soccer teams are set to battle for the six hundred thousand kwacha pumped into the 2020/2021 ABSA Cup.
The MTN/FAZ Super League will see representation from Forest Rangers, Kabwe Warriors, Lusaka Dynamos, Prison Leopards, Zanaco and Zesco United while Kansanshi Dynamos and Konkola Blades from the Eden University National Division make the cut for the prize.
Runners up in the tournament will walk away with K250 000, while the player of the tournament and man of the match will earn K15 000 and K25 000 respectively.
The bank will award the participating clubs K25 000 each to help in the facilitation of their preparations in the tournament.
This year’s quarter finals are slated for Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka and will be played between March 13 and 14, 2021.
Zesco United have been drawn against Kansanshi Dynamos, who qualified as long leaders in the Eden University National Division while Forest Rangers take on Konkola Blades who qualified as second in the division.
The two super league affairs in this year’s tournament will see Chris Kaunda’s Bankers take on Kabwe Warriors while Lusaka Dynamos will play Prison Leopards.
The semi finals will be hosted at the Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe on March 17 and 18 2021, while the final is scheduled for March 24 and 25 with the venue yet to be announced.
Determined and optimistic sports writer. Self driven and passionate towards seeing an inclusive coverage of sports.
|March 4, 2021
|ZESCO United
|4 - 1
|Lumwana Radiants
|Red Arrows
|1 - 0
|Prison Leopards
|Young Green Eagles
|3 - 1
|NAPSA Stars
|March 3, 2021
|Nkana
|0 - 2
|Kabwe Warriors
|Green Eagles
|1 - 3
|Green Buffaloes
|Indeni
|1 - 0
|Kitwe United
|Buildcon
|2 - 1
|Power Dynamos
|Lusaka Dynamos
|0 - 3
|Forest Rangers
|Nkwazi
|0 - 2
|Zanaco
|February 28, 2021
|Forest Rangers
|0 - 3
|ZESCO United
|Buildcon
|2 - 1
|Young Green Eagles
|February 27, 2021
|Kabwe Warriors
|0 - 0
|Nkwazi
|Zanaco
|1 - 1
|Green Eagles
|Green Buffaloes
|1 - 1
|Indeni
|NAPSA Stars
|1 - 0
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Nkana
|0 - 3
|Power Dynamos
|February 26, 2021
|Kitwe United
|0 - 2
|Red Arrows
|February 21, 2021
|Lusaka Dynamos
|1 - 0
|Buildcon
|Young Green Eagles
|0 - 0
|Power Dynamos
|February 13, 2021
|Nkana
|00:00
|NAPSA Stars
|February 20, 2021
|ZESCO United
|00:00
|NAPSA Stars
|Nkana
|00:00
|Forest Rangers
|March 3, 2021
|Lumwana Radiants
|13:00
|Nkana
|March 6, 2021
|NAPSA Stars
|11:00
|Buildcon
|Kitwe United
|13:00
|Green Eagles
|Green Buffaloes
|13:00
|Nkwazi
|Zanaco
|13:00
|Nkana
|March 7, 2021
|Prison Leopards
|11:00
|Indeni
|Power Dynamos
|13:00
|Red Arrows
|Forest Rangers
|13:00
|Young Green Eagles
|Lumwana Radiants
|13:00
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Kabwe Warriors
|13:00
|ZESCO United
|March 10, 2021
|Power Dynamos
|13:00
|Prison Leopards
|March 4, 2021
|Liverpool
|0 - 1
|Chelsea
|Fulham
|0 - 1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|West Bromwich Albion
|0 - 1
|Everton
|March 3, 2021
|Crystal Palace
|0 - 0
|Manchester United
|Sheffield United
|1 - 0
|Aston Villa
|Burnley
|1 - 1
|Leicester City
|March 2, 2021
|Manchester City
|4 - 1
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|March 1, 2021
|Everton
|1 - 0
|Southampton
|February 28, 2021
|Sheffield United
|0 - 2
|Liverpool
|Chelsea
|0 - 0
|Manchester United
|Tottenham Hotspur
|4 - 0
|Burnley
|Leicester City
|1 - 3
|Arsenal
|Crystal Palace
|0 - 0
|Fulham
|February 27, 2021
|Newcastle United
|1 - 1
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Leeds United
|0 - 1
|Aston Villa
|West Bromwich Albion
|1 - 0
|Brighton & Hov…
|Manchester City
|2 - 1
|West Ham United
|February 23, 2021
|Leeds United
|3 - 0
|Southampton
|February 22, 2021
|Brighton & Hov…
|1 - 2
|Crystal Palace
|January 17, 2021
|Aston Villa
|00:00
|Everton
|March 6, 2021
|Burnley
|12:30
|Arsenal
|Sheffield United
|15:00
|Southampton
|Aston Villa
|17:30
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Brighton & Hov…
|20:00
|Leicester City
|March 7, 2021
|West Bromwich Albion
|12:00
|Newcastle United
|Liverpool
|14:00
|Fulham
|Manchester City
|16:30
|Manchester United
|Tottenham Hotspur
|19:15
|Crystal Palace
|March 8, 2021
|Chelsea
|18:00
|Everton
|West Ham United
|20:00
|Leeds United
|March 10, 2021
|Manchester City
|18:00
|Southampton
|March 12, 2021
|Newcastle United
|20:00
|Aston Villa
|March 13, 2021
|Leeds United
|12:30
|Chelsea
|Crystal Palace
|15:00
|West Bromwich Albion
|Everton
|17:30
|Burnley
|Fulham
|20:00
|Manchester City
