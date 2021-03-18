OYDC TO LAUNCH SPORTING SEASON

The Olympic Youth Development Centre Zambia (OYDC) will this weekend launch the 2021 sporting season which will see six sports disciplines added to the youthful competition.

OYDC Zambia Chief Executive Officer Dr. Fredrick Chitangala said the essence of launching the 2021 sporting season is aimed at getting back the sports facility to its core mandate of promoting sport at the grassroots.

Even though some challenges that led to the suspension of some of the activities in 2018 are still there, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, we strongly feel we can still resume activities immediately and gradually get back to our core mandate, Dr. Chitangala.

The launch will see the ignition of six sports disciplines namely: TeQball, Handball, Football, Rugby, Basketball, and Boxing to the other five Hockey, Netball, Taekwondo, Judo and Beach Volleyball which are under the Teulings Youth Sports Challenge.

The CEO also said the center will be hosting four sports programs every weekend under strict adherence to health guidelines to avoid any spread of COVID-19.

This will culminate into the grand finale to be hosted at the end of the year where top deserving teams, athletes, coaches and umpires will be rewarded, Dr. Chitangala.

Dr. Chitangala further announced that training will be happening more often at the centre to make athletes abreast with different sporting skills as they prepare for weekend competitions.

The sports centre has since invited all presidents of the eleven sports associations and federations to be part of the launch.

In 2018, OYDC Zambia – Sports Development Centre suspended all sports which were not funded, leaving only five sports codes under the Teulings Youth Sports Challenge to continue running,

