OYDC SCHEDULES TEULING YOUTHS SPORTS CHALLENGE GAMES

The Olympic Youth Development Centre (OYDC) is scheduled to hold the Teuling Youth Sports Challenge games every Saturday to recover lost time during the COVID-19 break.
Speaking in an interview with the Lusaka Star, OYDC Chief Executive Officer Dr. Fredrick Chitangala said the games will be conducted every week and not every after two weeks as planned earlier.
All games which were suspended on March 17, 2020, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 have been reinstated except those that involve full body contact like judo, boxing and martial arts.
Dr. Chitangala said swimming has also not resumed because of the unknown danger that comes with sharing water by athletes.
He further added that the targeted number of 600 athletes will be reached despite not having swimming games.
We are still going to get the numbers because we have increased the number of activities on the current participating games,he said.
The Teuling Youth Sports Challenge engages talented youth athletes under the age of 20 years in netball, hockey, beach volleyball, taekwondo and swimming.
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error
|September 27, 2020
|West Ham United
|4 - 0
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Manchester City
|2 - 5
|Leicester City
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1 - 1
|Newcastle United
|Sheffield United
|0 - 1
|Leeds United
|September 26, 2020
|Burnley
|0 - 1
|Southampton
|West Bromwich Albion
|3 - 3
|Chelsea
|Crystal Palace
|1 - 2
|Everton
|Brighton & Hov…
|2 - 3
|Manchester United
|September 21, 2020
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1 - 3
|Manchester City
|Aston Villa
|1 - 0
|Sheffield United
|September 20, 2020
|Leicester City
|4 - 2
|Burnley
|Chelsea
|0 - 2
|Liverpool
|Newcastle United
|0 - 3
|Brighton & Hov…
|Southampton
|2 - 5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|September 19, 2020
|Arsenal
|2 - 1
|West Ham United
|Manchester United
|1 - 3
|Crystal Palace
|Leeds United
|4 - 3
|Fulham
|Everton
|5 - 2
|West Bromwich Albion
|September 14, 2020
|Brighton & Hov…
|1 - 3
|Chelsea
|Sheffield United
|0 - 2
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|September 12, 2020
|Burnley
|00:00
|Manchester United
|Manchester City
|00:00
|Aston Villa
|September 28, 2020
|Fulham
|16:45
|Aston Villa
|Liverpool
|19:00
|Arsenal
|October 3, 2020
|Chelsea
|11:30
|Crystal Palace
|Everton
|14:00
|Brighton & Hov…
|Leeds United
|16:30
|Manchester City
|Newcastle United
|19:00
|Burnley
|October 4, 2020
|Leicester City
|11:00
|West Ham United
|Southampton
|11:00
|West Bromwich Albion
|Arsenal
|13:00
|Sheffield United
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|13:00
|Fulham
|Manchester United
|15:30
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Aston Villa
|18:15
|Liverpool
Department of Media and Communication Studies The University of Zambia Great East Road Campus E-Mail, Twitter, Facebook Mobile Number: +260-964-038739 +260-976-516733 Telephone: +260-211-290035