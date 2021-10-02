FANS ELATED BY RETURN IN STADIA

Football fans have welcomed the move by the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to allow spectators to the stadia following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions by the Ministry of Health.
A football fan, Chawezi Katwizi said this move has been long overdue considering that the virus has come to stay.
Katwizi said this move means the resurrection of busy weekends for sports fans.
There will be no more boring weekends for us, as we will be busy watching our favourite teams play,
he said.
He said clubs are beneficiaries of this announcement because they will earn money through gate taking as fans enter the stadia during games.
Clubs will start generating revenue which helps with their efficient running,
he said.
Meanwhile, a Lusaka based football analyst Puncherelo Chama said the opening of the stadia must be embraced by clubs through the improvement on marketing for the purpose of attracting more fans.
Chama said prior to the closure of the stadia in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, most clubs already had poor supporter turn out during their games.
He added that he wonders how it will be now with all the economic problems that came with the pandemic.
A number of clubs had suffered from poor attendance of fans, and now I wonder how it will be because COVID-19 wrecked most peoples’ economic standing,
he said.
The analyst said he hopes to see a more positive turn out of fans as this would be good for the clubs’ revenue generation.
The Ministry of Health announced the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, September 30, 2021 saying that Zambia has been significantly recording a reduction in the number of infections.
11 months ago
|October 3, 2021
|Red Arrows
|1 - 0
|Green Eagles
|Lusaka Dynamos
|1 - 1
|Buildcon
|October 2, 2021
|Kabwe Warriors
|2 - 1
|Konkola Blades
|Zanaco
|0 - 0
|Prison Leopards
|Chambishi
|0 - 2
|Green Buffaloes
|Indeni
|1 - 1
|Nkana
|Power Dynamos
|0 - 0
|Kafue Celtic
|Nkwazi
|1 - 1
|Forest Rangers
|September 29, 2021
|Forest Rangers
|0 - 0
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Kafue Celtic
|2 - 0
|ZESCO United
|Buildcon
|0 - 0
|Power Dynamos
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|1 - 2
|Indeni
|Green Buffaloes
|2 - 1
|Kabwe Warriors
|Nkana
|0 - 1
|Chambishi
|Prison Leopards
|0 - 1
|Nkwazi
|Green Eagles
|0 - 0
|Zanaco
|Konkola Blades
|1 - 1
|Red Arrows
|September 26, 2021
|Red Arrows
|1 - 2
|Green Buffaloes
|Kabwe Warriors
|0 - 1
|Nkana
|Buildcon
|0 - 1
|Kafue Celtic
|September 11, 2021
|Indeni
|00:00
|Kabwe Warriors
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|00:00
|Zanaco
|ZESCO United
|00:00
|Red Arrows
|September 18, 2021
|Kabwe Warriors
|00:00
|ZESCO United
|Red Arrows
|00:00
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|Zanaco
|00:00
|Nkana
|October 2, 2021
|ZESCO United
|13:00
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|October 16, 2021
|Forest Rangers
|00:00
|Zanaco
|Green Eagles
|00:00
|Kabwe Warriors
|Konkola Blades
|00:00
|Chambishi
|Prison Leopards
|00:00
|Red Arrows
|Green Buffaloes
|00:00
|Indeni
|Nkana
|00:00
|ZESCO United
|Kafue Celtic
|00:00
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|Power Dynamos
|00:00
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Buildcon
|00:00
|Nkwazi
|October 3, 2021
|Liverpool
|2 - 2
|Manchester City
|West Ham United
|1 - 2
|Brentford
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2 - 1
|Aston Villa
|Crystal Palace
|2 - 2
|Leicester City
|October 2, 2021
|Brighton & Hov…
|0 - 0
|Arsenal
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|2 - 1
|Newcastle United
|Leeds United
|1 - 0
|Watford
|Chelsea
|3 - 1
|Southampton
|Burnley
|0 - 0
|Norwich City
|Manchester United
|1 - 1
|Everton
|September 27, 2021
|Crystal Palace
|1 - 1
|Brighton & Hov…
|September 26, 2021
|Arsenal
|3 - 1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Southampton
|0 - 1
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|September 25, 2021
|Brentford
|3 - 3
|Liverpool
|Everton
|2 - 0
|Norwich City
|Leeds United
|1 - 2
|West Ham United
|Leicester City
|2 - 2
|Burnley
|Watford
|1 - 1
|Newcastle United
|Manchester United
|0 - 1
|Aston Villa
|Chelsea
|0 - 1
|Manchester City
|October 16, 2021
|Watford
|11:30
|Liverpool
|Norwich City
|14:00
|Brighton & Hov…
|Southampton
|14:00
|Leeds United
|Aston Villa
|14:00
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Manchester City
|14:00
|Burnley
|Leicester City
|14:00
|Manchester United
|Brentford
|16:30
|Chelsea
|October 17, 2021
|Everton
|13:00
|West Ham United
|Newcastle United
|15:30
|Tottenham Hotspur
|October 18, 2021
|Arsenal
|19:00
|Crystal Palace
|October 22, 2021
|Arsenal
|19:00
|Aston Villa
|October 23, 2021
|Chelsea
|11:30
|Norwich City
|Crystal Palace
|14:00
|Newcastle United
|Everton
|14:00
|Watford
|Leeds United
|14:00
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Southampton
|14:00
|Burnley
|Brighton & Hov…
|16:30
|Manchester City
|October 24, 2021
|West Ham United
|13:00
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Brentford
|13:00
|Leicester City
|Manchester United
|15:30
|Liverpool
