Embrace diverse cultures, Acting UNZA VC urges students

University of Zambia (UNZA) Acting Vice Chancellor has urged students to embrace diverse cultural activities as a way of promoting cultural diversity at the institution.

Speaking during the UNZA Social and Cultural Day held on Friday, Dr Elliot Kafumukache said the different cultures at UNZA can help students learn from each other and foster mutual respect among themselves.

Dr Elliot Kafumukache receives a drawing of Acting UNZA Vice Chancellor prof Annie Sikwibele during the UNZA Social and Cultural Day. Picture by John Chaambwa.

The UNZA Social and Cultural Day, which was last held in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was this year commemorated under the theme ‘Promoting Cultural Diversity at the University of Zambia.’

This year’s festivity included the performance of the Swazi dance by female UNZA students from the Kingdom of Eswatini. The Swazi dance praises and promotes virginity.

UNZA students from the Kingdom of Eswatini perform the Swazi dance.

Meanwhile, University of Zambia Students Union (UNZASU) Minister of Social, Culture and Mobilisation, Kashumba Busenga said the Social and Cultural Day allowed students to showcase their different cultures.

And UNZASU Minister of People with Disabilities, Jumbe Zulu said this year’s Social and Cultural Day was inclusive as differently-abled students were allowed to showcase their talents during the event.

”I was very happy that differently abled persons actively participated in this year’s Social and Cultural Day. I was given an opportunity to showcase my poetry talent and it was an awesome experience,” Zulu said.

Amayenge and musician Aqualaskin also performed at the well attended event.