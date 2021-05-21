DAKA SCOOPS AUSTRIAN BUNDESLIGA BEST PLAYER AWARD

Zambia and Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka has been named the 2020/2021 Austrian Bundesliga best player of the Season.
Daka helped the club secure its eight consecutive Bundesliga title after scoring 27 goals and assisting times in 27 games.
The Zambian starlet was instrumental in helping the club secure back-to-back OFB Austrian Cup trophies.
Daka scored five goals in six matches in the OFB Austrian Cup for his club in the 2020/2021 season.
The striker is the current Austrian Bundesliga topscorer and has also bagged four Player of the Month awards this season.
Meanwhile, RB Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch has been named the Austrian Bundesliga Best Coach of the Season.
Determined and optimistic sports writer. Self driven and passionate towards seeing an inclusive coverage of sports.
This content isn't available right nowWhen this happens, it's usually because the owner only shared it with a small group of people, changed who can see it or it's been deleted.
6 months ago
UNZA STUDENTS OWE OVER K58 MILLION IN FEES, REVEALS VCThe University of Zambia (UNZA) management has reviewed that deregistered students owe the learning institution over K58 million, which is meant to cater for operational costs. Speaking at a press bri...
|May 22, 2021
|Nkana
|2 - 1
|Prison Leopards
|Zanaco
|1 - 2
|Kitwe United
|NAPSA Stars
|2 - 4
|Green Eagles
|May 19, 2021
|Green Eagles
|3 - 0
|Indeni
|Nkana
|4 - 1
|NAPSA Stars
|Kitwe United
|0 - 1
|Lusaka Dynamos
|May 16, 2021
|Prison Leopards
|1 - 0
|Lumwana Radiants
|Green Buffaloes
|1 - 1
|Zanaco
|Nkana
|1 - 2
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Green Eagles
|1 - 1
|Buildcon
|Indeni
|3 - 4
|NAPSA Stars
|May 15, 2021
|Nkwazi
|3 - 0
|Young Green Eagles
|Red Arrows
|3 - 0
|Forest Rangers
|Power Dynamos
|1 - 0
|ZESCO United
|Kitwe United
|2 - 1
|Kabwe Warriors
|May 13, 2021
|Lumwana Radiants
|1 - 1
|Kitwe United
|Buildcon
|0 - 0
|Indeni
|May 19, 2021
|Lusaka Dynamos
|13:00
|Green Buffaloes
|May 23, 2021
|Green Buffaloes
|11:00
|Power Dynamos
|Lusaka Dynamos
|13:00
|ZESCO United
|May 25, 2021
|Zanaco
|11:00
|Buildcon
|Red Arrows
|13:00
|Nkana
|May 26, 2021
|Kabwe Warriors
|11:00
|NAPSA Stars
|Prison Leopards
|13:00
|ZESCO United
|May 29, 2021
|NAPSA Stars
|13:00
|Zanaco
|May 30, 2021
|ZESCO United
|13:00
|Kitwe United
|June 2, 2021
|Zanaco
|13:00
|Nkana
|NAPSA Stars
|13:00
|Lumwana Radiants
|June 6, 2021
|ZESCO United
|13:00
|Green Eagles
|June 12, 2021
|Buildcon
|11:00
|Nkwazi
|Forest Rangers
|13:00
|Indeni
|Kabwe Warriors
|13:00
|Prison Leopards
|Lumwana Radiants
|13:00
|Red Arrows
|Young Green Eagles
|13:00
|Nkana
|June 13, 2021
|ZESCO United
|13:00
|NAPSA Stars
|June 18, 2021
|Nkana
|13:00
|Buildcon
|May 19, 2021
|West Bromwich Albion
|1 - 3
|West Ham United
|Burnley
|0 - 3
|Liverpool
|Crystal Palace
|1 - 3
|Arsenal
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1 - 2
|Aston Villa
|Newcastle United
|1 - 0
|Sheffield United
|Everton
|1 - 0
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|May 18, 2021
|Chelsea
|2 - 1
|Leicester City
|Brighton & Hov…
|3 - 2
|Manchester City
|Manchester United
|1 - 1
|Fulham
|Southampton
|0 - 2
|Leeds United
|May 16, 2021
|Everton
|0 - 1
|Sheffield United
|West Bromwich Albion
|1 - 2
|Liverpool
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2 - 0
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Crystal Palace
|3 - 2
|Aston Villa
|May 15, 2021
|Brighton & Hov…
|1 - 1
|West Ham United
|Southampton
|3 - 1
|Fulham
|Burnley
|0 - 4
|Leeds United
|May 14, 2021
|Newcastle United
|3 - 4
|Manchester City
|May 13, 2021
|Manchester United
|2 - 4
|Liverpool
|Aston Villa
|0 - 0
|Everton
|May 23, 2021
|Arsenal
|15:00
|Brighton & Hov…
|Aston Villa
|15:00
|Chelsea
|Fulham
|15:00
|Newcastle United
|Leeds United
|15:00
|West Bromwich Albion
|Leicester City
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Liverpool
|15:00
|Crystal Palace
|Manchester City
|15:00
|Everton
|Sheffield United
|15:00
|Burnley
|West Ham United
|15:00
|Southampton
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|15:00
|Manchester United
Department of Media and Communication Studies The University of Zambia Great East Road Campus E-Mail, Twitter, Facebook Mobile Number: +260-964-038739 +260-976-516733 Telephone: +260-211-290035