DAKA SCOOPS AUSTRIAN BUNDESLIGA BEST PLAYER AWARD

Zambia and Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka has been named the 2020/2021 Austrian Bundesliga best player of the Season.

Daka helped the club secure its eight consecutive Bundesliga title after scoring 27 goals and assisting times in 27 games.

The Zambian starlet was instrumental in helping the club secure back-to-back OFB Austrian Cup trophies.

Patson Daka celebrates with the OFB Austrian Cup.

Daka scored five goals in six matches in the OFB Austrian Cup for his club in the 2020/2021 season.

The striker is the current Austrian Bundesliga topscorer and has also bagged four Player of the Month awards this season.

Meanwhile, RB Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch has been named the Austrian Bundesliga Best Coach of the Season.

Related

Comments

comments