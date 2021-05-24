NOCZ UPBEAT WITH PREPS OF OLYMPIC BOUND ATHLETES

The National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) has expressed confidence in the preparations of the Tokyo Olympic Games bound athletes.
NOCZ Secretary General Boniface Kambikambi said athletes in their respective camps are adequately preparing for the world’s most prestigious sports event.
We have boxers and athletes camped at OYDC. Steven Mung’andu, the judoka is in France, the badminton team is in India, swimmers are in South Africa while the Shepolopolo are on a program with the Football Association of Zambia,Kambikambi.
The Secretary General noted that although the athletes are categorized into individual and teams, NOCZ is giving them equal support.
The preparations for Steven Mung’andu, a Judoka and the Shepolopolo as a team for example are facilitated via the NOCZ scholarship and the support is equal for both,Kambikambi.
Meanwhile, NOCZ Communications Officer Felix Munyika said despite the camping sponsorship coming from NOCZ and government, stakeholders are free to come on board.
The camps for all athletes are done by government through the Ministry of Sports and NOCZ but sport federations are welcome to help youths fully engage in various sporting activities this year despite the Covid-19 situation,Munyika.
The prestigious multi-sports tournament slated for Tokyo, Japan is set to run from July 23 to August 8, 2021.
6 months ago
