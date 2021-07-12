CAST NATIONWIDE PLAYER SELECTION, FAZ URGED

Football analysts have implored the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to widen its talent identification system to all parts of the country.

Football Analyst Bwezani Mbewe said the technical committees at the association should spread the search as Lusaka and Copperbelt are not the only places to scout for young talent.

Mbewe also said high alcohol abuse among footballers has resulted into their poor performance and ability to deliver on the field of play.

“Once players get into soccer activities, they need to know that discipline is their first priority,” he said.

The analyst added that there is no shortcut to success hence the need for footballers to follow legends like James Chamanga as they patiently aspire to be as good as Patson Daka.

Meanwhile, Puncherello Chama commended FAZ for engaging teenagers and youths in the first ever Under-15’s, 17’s, and 20’s competitions to mould young players.

Chama urged football clubs to have social media managers tasked with looking at the social lifestyles of individual club players as coaches have little time to check up on players.

“Self-discipline amongst players is cardinal in order for them to reach great heights and improve their skills through training,” he said.

Chama further encouraged club players to be humble and focused even as they receive praise from fans as praise comes with a down fall.

Related

Comments

comments