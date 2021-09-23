ZMSA READY TO HOST SARAGO MOTOR EVENT

The Zambia Motor Sports Association (ZMSA) has announced that all is set to host the SARAGO Zambia International Rally this year.

ZMSA President Sam Ching’ambu said despite facing a number of challenges along the planning process, the Association is happy that it has finally managed to put together a prestigious tournament in the world of motor racing.

Ching’ambu added that hosting the tournament was challenging because of participants pulling out of the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This event is happening at a time when a lot of countries and drivers are facing a number of problems like the COVID-19 among other challenges, which has led to them pulling out of this competition,

he said.

The Association President further said the motor racing fraternity is grateful for the support they are receiving from the co-operate world.

We are lucky that we are receiving support from the co-operating world which has made it possible for us to hold the event,

Ching’ambu said.

Meanwhile, Madison General Insurance Company Managing Director Chabala Lumbwe said that the company is pleased to be one of the sponsors making a positive contribution to the motor racing world.

Lumbwe said the company is ready to extend its support where security is concerned, as this will help validate the event internationally.

We are glad to give you the insurance cover that is required for the sport to go through,

he said.

The Managing Director further noted that the company has hopes to see more Zambians participate and win the tournament this weekend.

The Zambia International Rally is Zambia’s5 leading motorsport event that is organized each year by ZMSA.

The SARAGO Zambia International Rally is scheduled to start on September 24 to September 26, 2021, at the Showgrounds in Lusaka.

