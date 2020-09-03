CHISI MBEWE LANDS CHIPOLOPOLO U-15 APPOINTMENT

Red Arrows head coach Chisi Mbewe has been appointed as the Zambia National Football Team Under-15 team coach.
Mbewe led the technical bench for the talent search in 10 provinces that is expected to deliver a 21-man squad.
The trainer’s first assignment is the Eight Nation Croatia Invitational Tournament that will run from September 23rd to 29th, 2020.
The Junior Chipolopolo team is part of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) 10-year strategic plan to have a crop of talent and a team for the World Cup 2030.
The Chisi Mbewe-drilled team is also set to take part in the Council of Southern Africa Football Association (COSAFA) inuagural U-15 tournament.
