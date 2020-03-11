ZB OFFICIALLY HANDS OVER BAULENI YOUTH ACADEMY

The Zambian Breweries Private Limited Company (ZB PLC) has officially handed over the Bauleni Youths sports facility to Bauleni community in Lusaka.

Zambian Breweries (ZB) Managing Director Jose Moran said the ZB company wants to be accountable and responsible for the development of the community.

I would like to advise the community to take advantage of this facility and put it to good use, Mr. Moran said.

Meanwhile, area member of parliament Margaret Mwanakatwe said the recreation facility will help youths in Bauleni and other surrounding areas to channel their energy towards building a career in football and other skills.

This initiative is aimed at attacking social ills of alcohol and drug abuse and is also aimed at revamping recreation facilities in the capital city, Mrs. Mwanakatwe said.

Furthermore, Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Emmanuel Mulenga said the facility is not only a football pitch but is also a learning, recreation and sports center.

Mr. Mulenga further commended ZB and noted that the company should continue to foster and create more facilities in other parts of the country.

