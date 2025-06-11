back to top
Zambia exits COSAFA tournament

George Miyanda
By George Miyanda
11
Bapaletswe Simon of Botswana challenges Harrison Chisala of Zambia during the 2025 HollywoodBets COSAFA Cup match between Botswana and Zambia on the 11 June 2025 at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein © Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Zambia’s bid to defend their crown at the Hollywoodbets COSAFA Cup 2025 came to a dramatic and disappointing end on Wednesday following a thrilling 3-3 draw against Botswana at the Seisa Ramabodu Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Despite staging a spirited comeback and earning a stoppage-time penalty, the result was not enough to keep the defending champions in the competition.

Zambia was eliminated at the group stage, marking a shocking early exit from Southern Africa’s flagship regional tournament.

Botswana took control early, opening the scoring in just the 2nd minute through Phenyo Serameng, before Serati Semadi extended the lead from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute. Zambia pulled one back deep into first-half stoppage time when Charles Zulu converted a penalty (45+3′).

In the second half, Tinklar Sinkala drew Zambia level in the 52nd minute, only for Thabo Maponda to restore Botswana’s lead eight minutes later. A dramatic final twist came in the 90th minute when Zambia earned another penalty, calmly slotted home by Joseph Phiri, ending the match at 3-3.

However, the draw proved insufficient for both sides. Zambia bowed out with just two points from their group fixtures, while Botswana, despite their strong performance, also exited the competition — missing out on a semi-final spot to Comoros, the group leaders.

The Hollywoodbets COSAFA Cup remains a vital platform for nurturing emerging talent in the region. Zambia’s early elimination is a major setback for one of the competition’s most successful nations and a clear sign that the regional football landscape is becoming increasingly competitive.

George Miyanda
George Miyanda
